President: Debütalbum „Blood Of Your Empire“ erscheint am 04.09. via Atlantic Records

Der multi-millionenfach gestreamte, UK-ansässige Künstler President bewegt sich an der Schnittstelle von Heavy Music, elektronischer Experimentierfreude und filmreifer Atmosphäre. Geschaffen, um jenseits des Lärms zu existieren, baut President etwas auf, das zu tieferer Auseinandersetzung einlädt – konzipiert, um entdeckt und nicht verkauft zu werden.

President kündigt sein Debütalbum Blood Of Your Empire an, das am 4. September 2026 via Atlantic Records erscheinen wird und hat zudem die Single Doom Loop samt Musikvideo veröffentlicht. Seht euch das Video hier an:

„The song is really about the strange tragedy of time — how we spend our lives chasing it, wasting it, and fearing it — only to realize its value once a moment is gone,“ erzählt President. „It’s a reminder for people to be present while they are actually living their lives, not just remembering them afterwards.“

„Blood Of Your Empire was born out of my own struggle with existential crisis and trying to make sense of belief, mortality, and humanity’s relationship with faith,“ sagt President. „Religion has inspired incredible compassion, purpose, and beauty in the world — but it has also been responsible for unimaginable suffering and bloodshed throughout history. This album lives in the tension between those two truths. Writing it became a way for me to confront the fear, confusion, and questions I’ve carried for years, and turn them into something I’m truly proud of.“

Blood Of Your Empire – Trackliste:

Angel Wings Doom Loop Dark Heaven Pink Noise Mercy Sleepwalker Dionysus This Will Divide Us Hate Figure (feat. Ando San) White Devil

Das Album-Artwork ist ein Gemälde von Eugène Delacroix, The Battle Of Poitiers, das derzeit im Louvre hängt.

2025 formiert, agiert President seither unter dem Deckmantel von Minimalismus und Anonymität. Mit jeder Single und jedem Auftritt schürt er gezielt neue Faszination. Statt sich klassischen Genregrenzen oder Identitätsmustern zu unterwerfen, stellt President die künstlerische Intention über das Image.

Nach der restlos ausverkauften Headlinetour und der Tour als Support von Architects im Frühjahr, hat President kürzlich die Nordamerika-Tour mit Bad Omens und Beartooth absolviert. Im Sommer folgen zahlreiche Festivalauftritte und eine vollständig ausverkaufte US Tour mit Cenobia & Showing Teeth im Herbst. Alle Tour-Termine finde ihr hier.

President online:

https://www.facebook.com/presidentbandofficial

https://www.instagram.com/presidentband/