Raunchy: haben neue Single „Frameworker“ mit Lyric-Video veröffentlicht

Raunchy und Mighty Music präsentieren stolz Frameworker – die brandneue Single samt Lyric-Video, ausgekoppelt aus dem mit Spannung erwarteten, kommenden Album Prisoner der dänischen Metal-Innovatoren, dessen Veröffentlichung noch für dieses Jahr geplant ist. Durch die Kombination aus wuchtigen, maschinellen Grooves, messerscharfem Riffing und eindringlichen elektronischen Texturen erweitert Frameworker die unverwechselbare „Death Pop“-Identität der Band um dunklere und zum Nachdenken anregende Facetten.

„Frameworker is about the unseen architecture of perception, tracing how language and ideology evolve from rudimentary expression into instruments that will both shape and constrain human understanding“, kommentiert die Band ihre neue Single. „What begins as raw sound becomes a coded script, programming the lens through which reality is interpreted. This song questions the constructs that draw the lines of thought, building invisible walls that define the world while quietly imprisoning the mind.“

Mit Frameworker setzt die Band ihre konzeptionelle und klangliche Reise fort, die zu Prisoner hinführt – ein Album, das sich bereits jetzt als eine der härtesten, dunkelsten und ambitioniertesten Veröffentlichungen ihrer gesamten Karriere abzeichnet. Mehr Informationen zu Raunchy findet ihr hier:

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