Sinira: die US Melodic Black Metal-Band veröffentlicht am 26.02.2021 ihr Debütalbum „The Everlorn“

Der zeitlosen Stilistik von großartigen schwedischen Pionieren wie Dissection, Vinterland, Unanimated, Dawn und Sacramentum fühlt sich Multiinstrumentalist und Sänger Knell nicht nur musik-ideell und geschmacklich verpflichtet.

Mehr noch, der Enthusiast ist dem sagenhaften Erbe dieser Titanen so sehr verfallen, dass er mit seinem exzellenten Debütalbum The Everlorn weit über den Status der reinen Huldigung hinausreichen kann.

2016 gründete er Sinira – für Knell begann damit sozusagen die ganz persönliche Erfüllung seiner Melodic Black Metal-Sehnsüchte.

Zwei Jahre danach folgte das erste Demo Dawnless Twilight, welchem der vielseitig versierte Maestro nun einen wahrlich mächtigen Langspiel-Schlag folgen lässt. Am 26.02.2021 erscheint über Northern Silence Production das Debütalbum The Everlorn.

Tracklist:

Where Starlight Does Not Shine 07:47 Gardens Of Pestilence 08:21 The Everlorn 09:26 Souls Of The Flame 01:48 Tear Ladened Skies 06:48 Our Final Nightfall 07:45 Dawnless Twilight 11:27 Omega XI 02:44

Acht herrlich eingängige und mitreißend triumphale Tracks, die alles das innehaben, womit einst das große Ganze dieses einzigartigen Metiers so prächtig begann!

Mit The Everlorn glückte dem begnadeten Ausnahmekönner ein lupenreiner Volltreffer.

Sinira begeistert rasch mit erhebenden Melodien, berauschend verzweifelten Vocals und haufenweise donnernd prasselnden Spieltempi.

Line-Up:

Knell • All instruments, Vocals

Discography:

2018 • Dawnless Twilight (EP)

2019 • Soulreaper (Single)

2019 • Where Starlight Does Not Shine (Single)

2021 • The Everlorn (Full-length)

Pressespiegel:

10 / 10

„… without a doubt one of the best ( if not the best) albums released in 2020/21 … master of furious melody … pure devotion to chaos, which conquers without a doubt all the darkest nostalgic waters …“ (Science Of Noise)

4 / 5

„… a working, dynamic, determined disc with an obvious quality in all its forms.“ (El Portal Del Metal)

8 / 10

„… the result of a unique artistic vision … guitar playing is effective … extremely atmospheric … drumming goes in the faster direction, which I appreciate … production is very good.“ (WeRock NU)

8 / 10

„… eine interessante Veröffentlichung … nicht zu bändigender Orkan aus sägenden Gitarren und rasenden Drums … die Vielfalt an musikalischer Abwechslung ist einfach unglaublich.“ (KOBZR Magazine)

7 / 10

„… guitars with a clear Scandinavian Melodic Black Metal influence … epic and dramatic … everything revolves around rhythmic exchanges, rolls leading to the classic outburst, but there are also fast and direct dynamic parts … the vicious, corrupt and unhealthy aura of the genre is clearly heard … good example of a reference to a bygone era with an heartfelt debut and an fair homage.“ (Metal IT)

3 / 5

„… sounding huge … the drums thunder across the sonic field like a a rumbling tank whilst the snare shoots through your ears like a machine gun … really love the sharpness and clarity of the guitar tones … icy riffs … very well mixed album … adds that bit extra as well as maintaining the aggression and rawness of the songs.“ (Fjordhammer)

„… will not fail to make people talk about it and make the artist rising into another dimension … in any case a first album of great quality released by the Texan project, which leaves with a head start to win the honorary title of the discovery of the year.“ (Heidnir)

„… a gem that does not stop to scream out of the chest … the reproducibility is quite high with the musicality that everyone remembers … especially the first half of songs is convincing … a masterpiece … recommended for all Black Metal fans …“ (Noisy Minority Work)

„… full of melody, amazing riffs and all together do very good songs, and the very good songs do an amazing album.“ (Blessed Altar)

„… was recommended to me by a member of The Metal Gamer community and I can’t thank her enough for it! This debut screams Dissection, hell I even had to check at times if it wasn’t them playing some unreleased tracks or something … if you love melodic Death/Black Metal then you will love this, simple as that.“ (The Metal Gamer)

„… a highly-melodic work, full of the sort of genuine lead guitar work often missing from extreme Metal.“ (No Clean Singing)

„Pure and hard brutality with an undeniable classic evocation … sounds very good … a lot of power.“ (Abismo)

Quelle: Metalmessage