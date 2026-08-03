The Machine: veröffentlichen das Musikvideo zu ihrer neuen Single „Drop/See“ aus dem kommenden Album „Another Sun“

Das niederländische Heavy-Rock-Trio The Machine hat mit Drop/See die erste Single aus seinem kommenden Studioalbum Another Sun veröffentlicht. Der Track, der von einem offiziellen Musikvideo begleitet wird, ist das erste neue Material der Band von diesem Album und gewährt einen elektrisierenden Einblick in das nächste Kapitel ihres sich stetig weiterentwickelnden Sounds.

„Another Sun is an important milestone to me personally, after a couple of years with (apparent) reduced activity of the band – it‘s the first record with this great lineup and the first one that I recorded at my own place Evolver Studio“, kommentiert David Eering. „Without the intention to do so, I think we managed to honor a more old school The Machine vibe while also stepping into the future. Can’t wait for this one to be released and to play shows in support of it.“

Mehr Informationen zu The Machine und ihrem kommenden Album Another Sun findet ihr hier:

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