Cosmic Cathedral: kündigen ihr Debütalbum „Deep Water“ an

Cosmic Cathedral – der Zusammenschluss von Neal Morse (Transatlantic), Chester Thompson (Genesis), Phil Keaggy (Glass Harp) & Byron House (Session-Musiker bei Robert Plant, Dolly Parton etc.) – freuen sich, die Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums Deep Water am 25. April 2025 über InsideOutMusic bekannt zu geben.

Das Herzstück des Albums ist die 38-minütige Deep Water Suite. Die Band freut sich, das Video für den ersten Teil dieses epischen Stücks zu veröffentlichen. Seht hier, wie die Band die Introduction & Launch Out Part One performt:

Wie macht man ein Album, das anders ist als das, was man normalerweise von einem erwartet? Eine Antwort ist, mit Musikern zusammenzuarbeiten, die ebenfalls über jahrzehntelange Erfahrung und weltweite Anerkennung verfügen, ein paar Samen zu säen, sich dann zurückzulehnen und zu sehen, was passiert. Für das Projekt Cosmic Cathedral und das Debütalbum Deep Water hat Neal Morse genau das getan und sich mit Chester Thompson, Phil Keaggy und Byron House zusammengetan. Wie Keaggy kommentiert: „It was an honor to be invited and included in the making of the Deep Water project with Neal, Chester and Byron.“

Ein großer Teil des Albums entstand aus Jam-Sessions, bei denen Morses langjähriger Audiopartner Jerry Guidroz die besten Teile zusammenstellte, die dann von Morse und der Band zu Songs und Epen weiterentwickelt wurden. „Much of the album, and certainly Time To Fly, came directly from the jam sessions, where we were spontaneously creating in the room. Even a lot of the lyrics just came out of our mouths! It was amazing!“

Das Ergebnis war ein eher Groove-orientiertes Album, das Morse als eine Art „Prog meets Yacht Rock meets The Beatles“ bezeichnet, mit einem unverkennbaren Jazz-Fusion-Einfluss: „These guys are real groovers: even if they’re playing proggy stuff, it has more of a Steely Dan feel to it, but when Phil and I start singing it sounds like The Beatles! In Deep Water, the New Revelation section is based on a jam that turned into something that could have been on a Sting album! So there’s a lot of variety here.“ Keaggy fügt hinzu: „The album is a musical feast- full of creative imagination and heartfelt lyrics. In my opinion, this recording is one of the highlights of my musical career!“

Und Chester Thompson sagt: „I am super excited for people to hear this album. There was great communication between all the players. One of my favorite projects I’ve ever been a part of!“

Und von jemandem, der mit Genesis und Frank Zappa gespielt hat, ist das eine ganz schöne Aussage!

Deep Water – Trackliste:

1. The Heart Of Life

2. Time To Fly

3. I Won’t Make It

4. Walking In Daylight

5. Deep Water Suite I: Introduction

6. Deep Water Suite II: Launch Out, Pt. One

7. Deep Water Suite III: Fires Of The Sunrise

8. Deep Water Suite IV: Storm Surface

9. Deep Water Suite V: Nightmare In Paradise

10. Deep Water Suite VI: Launch Out, Pt. Two

11. Deep Water Suite VII: New Revelation

12. Deep Water Suite VIII: Launch Out, Pt. Three

13. Deep Water Suite IX: The Door To Heaven

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Das Album wird als limitiertes CD-Digipak, Gatefold 2LP und als digitales Album erhältlich sein. Jetzt hier vorbestellen: https://cosmiccathedral.lnk.to/DeepWater-Album

Die Band kündigte außerdem kürzlich ihre erste Liveshow an, die sie im Oktober 2025 auf dem jährlichen Morsefest US spielen wird.

