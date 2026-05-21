Sleeping Pulse: präsentieren neues Lyric-Video zu „Two Wreaths“ aus ihrem kommenden Album „Dreams & Limitations“

Sleeping Pulse präsentieren mit Two Wreaths ein erzählerisches Lyric-Video als letzte Vorabsingle aus ihrem kommenden neuen Album: Dreams & Limitations. Sanfte nordenglische Melancholie trifft auf portugiesische Sehnsucht – verfeinert mit einem bittersüßen Tropfen Hoffnung.

Das zweite Studioalbum des englisch-portugiesischen Duos ist für den 5. Juni 2026 zur Veröffentlichung angesetzt.

Sleeping Pulse kommentieren: „The song Two Wreaths revolves around the seeing a dead loved one in a dream, and the joy and panic that ensues“, verrät Frontman Mick Moss. „We realise that we are experiencing a gift of a moment, yet our instinct tells us that the moment will be over very soon.“

Mehr Informationen zu Sleeping Pulse und dem kommenden Album Dreams & Limitations findet ihr hier:

Sleeping Pulse online:

www.facebook.com/SleepingPulse

www.instagram.com/mickmoss1975