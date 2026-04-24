Mariusz Duda: gibt das offizielle Ende von Riverside nach 25 Jahren bekannt

Riverside-Frontmann Mariusz Duda hat bekannt gegeben, dass seine Zeit mit der Band nach 25 Jahren offiziell zu Ende gegangen ist. Er hat über seine Social-Media-Kanäle ein Statement für die Fans gepostet. Lest hier seine Begründung:

„Dear Everyone,

I would like to officially announce that, after 25 years, my journey with Riverside is coming to an end.

I am proud of everything this band has achieved over the years. But most of all, I am proud of the incredible and extraordinarily loyal fans we have gathered around us. Thank you for everything.

Unfortunately, the current situation within the band no longer allows me to pursue my main passion there, the passion to create new music. And that has always been my primary life goal and priority. On top of that, I am tired of pretending and forcing a smiling band image which, in recent years, has had nothing to do with reality.

Those who know me are aware that what I feel and what happens in my life usually finds its way into my lyrics. It was no different with my latest album, The World Under Unsun. In truth, it is not about the end of the story of Lunatic Soul. And the act of leaving a toxic relationship does not concern “romantic relationships.” The main inspiration was the situation within the band, and the track The New End was written primarily as a farewell to Riverside fans. The emotions in that song, which were difficult to control, speak for themselves.I am glad that I can finally say this out loud.

So, without going into details, I would like to announce that, although I remain on good terms with most of the members of Riverside, from now on, over the coming years, I will be focusing primarily on my work in Lunatic Soul and my side projects. As for Riverside, I do not see any possibility of the band continuing in its current line-up. And restarting it with a different one would be extremely complicated.

That is why I am shifting my creative energy to Lunatic Soul, which will soon enter a new phase and become my main studio and live project.

I can understand the sadness and disappointment. But I see nothing wrong with, at a certain point in life, simply starting to put your own needs first and no longer allowing yourself to be taken advantage of. In a world where everyone pretends to be someone else, it is worth finally being yourself and surrounding yourself with people who truly care about you.

Thank you for your support and understanding. My warmest regards to those who will continue to keep me company in my future musical plans.

Sincerely,

Mariusz Duda„

Mariusz Duda online:

https://www.facebook.com/mariusz.duda.official/