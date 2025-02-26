Ghost Bath: kündigen neues Album „Rose Thorn Necklace“ für den 09.05. an

Die depressiven Black Metaller Ghost Bath sind mit ihrem neuen Album Rose Thorn Necklace, das am 9. Mai über Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen wird, aus der Versenkung aufgetaucht. Losgelöst von der Moonlover-Starmourner-Self Loather-Konzept-Trilogie erforscht Alleininhaber Nameless (alias Dennis Mikula) die intensivste und introspektivste Musik aus dem Ghost Bath-Oeuvre und schreitet mit geschwärzten Blasts und melancholischen Bewegungen voran, während er sein einziges Kind ins Ungewisse befördert

Der erste Vorgeschmack auf das Album kommt in Form der selbstbetitelten Single Rose Thorn Necklace. Seht euch das Video hier an, das von Blo0m gedreht wurde:

Ghost Bath kommentieren: „Rose Thorn Necklace is both beautiful and grotesque. It blurs the lines between fantasy and reality, exploring the contrast of something gorgeous and disgusting. I tried my best to not hold myself back – both musically and lyrically – and this is the result; depressive black metal with raw emotion, unique melodies, and textured synths.“

Rose Thorn Necklace – Trackliste:

1. Grotesque Display

2. Rose Thorn Necklace

3. Well, I Tried Drowning

4. Thinly Sliced Heart Muscle

5. Dandelion Tea

6. Vodka Butterfly

7. Stamen and Pistil

8. Needles

9. Throat Cancer

Rose Thorn Necklace kann ab sofort in den folgenden Formaten vorbestellt werden:

CD Jewel Case

LP

Pink Swirl

Red Swirl

Ghost Bath befinden sich derzeit auf der Shining Over North America 2025-Tour mit den Headlinern Swallow The Sun. Die 23-tägige Tour wird in New York, Houston und Los Angeles Halt machen, bevor sie am 15. März in Chicago endet. Mit im Gepäck sind Harakiri For The Sky und Snakes Of Russia.

Shining Over North America 2025 Tour

w/ Swallow The Sun, Harakiri For The Sky, Snakes Of Russia

(verbleibende Termine)

Feb 26 2025 Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

Feb 27 2025 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Feb 28 2025 Orlando, FL @ Conduit

Mar 01 2025 Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar

Mar 02 2025 Houston, TX @ Parish Room @ House of Blues

Mar 03 2025 Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

Mar 04 2025 Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

Mar 05 2025 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel

Mar 06 2025 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Mar 07 2025 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Mar 08 2025 San Francisco, CA @ Neck of The Woods

Mar 09 2025 Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

Mar 10 2025 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Mar 12 2025 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Mar 13 2025 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Mar 14 2025 Omaha, NE @ Reverb

Mar 15 2025 Chicago, IL @ Reggies

