Ghost Bath: unterschreiben erneut bei Nuclear Blast

Die depressive Rock’n’Roll-Band Ghost Bath geht eine neue Partnerschaft mit Nuclear Blast ein und schließt mit dem Label einen neuen Vertrag ab, der erstmals weltweite Rechte umfasst. Diese Nachricht kommt während eines arbeitsreichen Herbstes! Die Band befindet sich derzeit auf einer 10-tägigen US-Tour mit Dark Funeral, gefolgt von einer 23-tägigen Europatour mit Uada. Ghost Bath werden ihren Schwung im neuen Jahr mit einer kompletten Nordamerika-Tour fortsetzen.

Ghost Bath kommentieren: „We are thrilled to announce our resigning with Nuclear Blast, this time for a worldwide deal. They have been amazing to work with, and we can’t wait to show you all of the new music we’ve been working on. See you on the road, let’s rock and roll \m/.“

Nuclear Blast A&R Monte Conner erklärt: „I have been a huge fan of Ghost Bath ever since first falling under the spell of their 2015 sophomore album Moonlover, with its intoxicating blend of black metal and guitar melody, topped off by the compelling, one-of-a-kind vocals from the band’s mysterious vocalist Nameless. Prior to this resigning, I heard the band’s new album (coming in 2025), and it ramps up all the elements that make the band so unique and special. Fans old and new are in for a real treat.“

Ghost Bath sind nur noch wenige Tage davon entfernt, als Special Guest der Melodic Black Metaller Uada auf eine ausgedehnte Europatournee zu gehen. Die A Decade Of Reflective Divinations Tour beginnt am 18. Oktober in Thessaloniki, Griechenland, und Ghost Bath folgen am 21. Oktober in Stockholm, Schweden. Als Vorgruppe wird die Black-Metal-Band Cloak an allen Terminen auftreten.

US-Tour mit Dark Funeral

Oct 08 US Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

Oct 09 US Sauget, IL @ Pops

Oct 10 US Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s

Oct 11 US Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Oct 12 US Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

Oct 13 US Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard

Oct 14 US Lubbock, TX @ Jakes‘

A Decade Of Reflective Divinations European Tour

mit Uada & Cloak

Oct 18 GR Thessaloniki @ Eightball Club*

Oct 19 GR Athens @ Fuzz Live Music Club*

Oct 20 FR Oignies @ Tyrant Fest*

Oct 21 SE Stockholm @ Kollektivet

Oct 22 SE Gothenburg @ Musikens Hus

Oct 23 SE Malmö @ Plan B

Oct 24 DK Albertslund @ Forbraendingen

Oct 25 DE Hamburg @ Kulturpalast

Oct 26 DE Emden @ Live Music Center

Oct 27 NL Maastricht @ Samhain Festival

Oct 28 FR Paris @ Petit Bain

Oct 29 UK London @ The Underworld

Oct 30 UK Bristol @ The Fleece

Oct 31 UK Brighton @ Chalk

Nov 01 BE Namur @ Le Belvédère

Nov 02 CH Zürich @ Squirralypse Fest

Nov 03 IT Milano @ Legend Club

Nov 04 DE Mannheim @ MS Connexion

Nov 05 AT Salzburg @ Rockhouse

Nov 06 PL Cracow @ Kwadrat

Nov 07 PL Warsaw @ Proxima

Nov 08 PL Poznan @ 2Progi

Nov 09 DE Berlin @ War Against War Festival

*nur Uada

Shining Over North America Tour 2025

mit Swallow The Sun, Harakiri For The Sky & Snakes Of Russia

Feb 20 2025 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Feb 21 2025 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

Feb 22 2025 Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques

Feb 23 2025 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Feb 24 2025 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

Feb 25 2025 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Feb 26 2025 Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

Feb 27 2025 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Feb 28 2025 Orlando, FL @ Conduit

Mar 01 2025 Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar

Mar 02 2025 Houston, TX @ Parish Room @ House of Blues

Mar 03 2025 Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

Mar 04 2025 Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

Mar 05 2025 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel

Mar 06 2025 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Mar 07 2025 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Mar 08 2025 San Francisco, CA @ Neck of The Woods

Mar 09 2025 Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

Mar 10 2025 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Mar 12 2025 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Mar 13 2025 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Mar 14 2025 Omaha, NE @ Reverb

Mar 15 2025 Chicago, IL @ Reggies

