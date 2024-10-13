Ghost Bath: unterschreiben erneut bei Nuclear Blast

Die depressive Rock’n’Roll-Band Ghost Bath geht eine neue Partnerschaft mit Nuclear Blast ein und schließt mit dem Label einen neuen Vertrag ab, der erstmals weltweite Rechte umfasst. Diese Nachricht kommt während eines arbeitsreichen Herbstes! Die Band befindet sich derzeit auf einer 10-tägigen US-Tour mit Dark Funeral, gefolgt von einer 23-tägigen Europatour mit Uada. Ghost Bath werden ihren Schwung im neuen Jahr mit einer kompletten Nordamerika-Tour fortsetzen.
Ghost Bath kommentieren: „We are thrilled to announce our resigning with Nuclear Blast, this time for a worldwide deal. They have been amazing to work with, and we can’t wait to show you all of the new music we’ve been working on. See you on the road, let’s rock and roll \m/.“
Nuclear Blast A&R Monte Conner erklärt: „I have been a huge fan of Ghost Bath ever since first falling under the spell of their 2015 sophomore album Moonlover, with its intoxicating blend of black metal and guitar melody, topped off by the compelling, one-of-a-kind vocals from the band’s mysterious vocalist Nameless. Prior to this resigning, I heard the band’s new album (coming in 2025), and it ramps up all the elements that make the band so unique and special. Fans old and new are in for a real treat.“
Ghost Bath sind nur noch wenige Tage davon entfernt, als Special Guest der Melodic Black Metaller Uada auf eine ausgedehnte Europatournee zu gehen. Die A Decade Of Reflective Divinations Tour beginnt am 18. Oktober in Thessaloniki, Griechenland, und Ghost Bath folgen am 21. Oktober in Stockholm, Schweden. Als Vorgruppe wird die Black-Metal-Band Cloak an allen Terminen auftreten.
US-Tour mit Dark Funeral
Oct 08 US Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
Oct 09 US Sauget, IL @ Pops
Oct 10 US Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s
Oct 11 US Joliet, IL @ The Forge
Oct 12 US Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
Oct 13 US Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard
Oct 14 US Lubbock, TX @ Jakes‘
A Decade Of Reflective Divinations European Tour
mit Uada & Cloak
Oct 18 GR Thessaloniki @ Eightball Club*
Oct 19 GR Athens @ Fuzz Live Music Club*
Oct 20 FR Oignies @ Tyrant Fest*
Oct 21 SE Stockholm @ Kollektivet
Oct 22 SE Gothenburg @ Musikens Hus
Oct 23 SE Malmö @ Plan B
Oct 24 DK Albertslund @ Forbraendingen
Oct 25 DE Hamburg @ Kulturpalast
Oct 26 DE Emden @ Live Music Center
Oct 27 NL Maastricht @ Samhain Festival
Oct 28 FR Paris @ Petit Bain
Oct 29 UK London @ The Underworld
Oct 30 UK Bristol @ The Fleece
Oct 31 UK Brighton @ Chalk
Nov 01 BE Namur @ Le Belvédère
Nov 02 CH Zürich @ Squirralypse Fest
Nov 03 IT Milano @ Legend Club
Nov 04 DE Mannheim @ MS Connexion
Nov 05 AT Salzburg @ Rockhouse
Nov 06 PL Cracow @ Kwadrat
Nov 07 PL Warsaw @ Proxima
Nov 08 PL Poznan @ 2Progi
Nov 09 DE Berlin @ War Against War Festival
*nur Uada
Shining Over North America Tour 2025
mit Swallow The Sun, Harakiri For The Sky & Snakes Of Russia
Feb 20 2025 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
Feb 21 2025 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
Feb 22 2025 Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques
Feb 23 2025 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Feb 24 2025 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
Feb 25 2025 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Feb 26 2025 Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
Feb 27 2025 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Feb 28 2025 Orlando, FL @ Conduit
Mar 01 2025 Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar
Mar 02 2025 Houston, TX @ Parish Room @ House of Blues
Mar 03 2025 Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
Mar 04 2025 Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad
Mar 05 2025 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel
Mar 06 2025 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
Mar 07 2025 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
Mar 08 2025 San Francisco, CA @ Neck of The Woods
Mar 09 2025 Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
Mar 10 2025 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Mar 12 2025 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Mar 13 2025 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Mar 14 2025 Omaha, NE @ Reverb
Mar 15 2025 Chicago, IL @ Reggies
