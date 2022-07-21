Klaus Schubert: „Operation Metal Storm“ offiziell veröffentlicht

Anlässlich des 65. Geburtstages von Klaus Schubert wurde ein Mini-Sammelsurium seines bisherigen Schaffens, sozusagen seine private „Best of“-Compilation der letzten 40 Jahre veröffentlicht, in denen er in Formationen wie No Bros, Schubert (The Band), Schubert In Rock, Schuberts Rock Bunnies und The Schubert & Bramböck Experience etc. agierte.

Den Titelsong, seiner Anniversary-Compilation Operation Metal Storm, wurde von der Gothic-Metal-Sängerin Jasmin Elisabeth Wanner eingesungen. Des Weiteren sind einige unveröffentlichte Tracks und ein „Best-of” Schubert In Rock (mit internationalen Gästen wie Tony Martin/Black Sabbath, Biff Byford / Saxon, Neil Murray / Whitesnake, Dan McCafferty / Nazareth, Doogie White / Rainbow, Jeff Scott Soto / Sons Of Apollo etc.) inkl. einem Live-Goodie mit Marc Storace von Krokus und Don Airey von Deep Purple zu finden.

Tracklist:

1. Operation Metal Storm

2. Mia San Österreich

3. The Last Heartbeat

4. Holy Ground

5. Hell And Paradise

6. Kill The Lion

7. Second King Of Darkness

8. Little Boy

9. Forgive Me When I Fall

10. Too Late

11. Good Morning Sir

12. Heavy Metal Party

13. This Is No Bros

14. Last Trail

15. Ready For The Action

https://www.puresteel-shop.com/KLAUS-SCHUBERT-Operation-Metal-Storm