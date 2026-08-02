North Sea Echoes: Video zu „I’ll Leave A Light On“ aus dem Projekt mit Ray Alder & Jim Matheos (Fates Warning) ist jetzt erschienen

North Sea Echoes – mit den Progressive-Metal-Pionieren Ray Alder (Gesang) und Jim Matheos (Gitarre) von Fates Warning – haben am 28. Juli das Video zu I’ll Leave A Light On veröffentlicht. Der Song ist auf dem aktuellen Studioalbum der Band, How To Cast A Shadow, enthalten, das über Metal Blade Records erhältlich ist!

Alder kommentiert: „I’ll Leave a Light On is much heavier than anything on [2024’s] Really Good Terrible Things, the first North Sea Echoes album. It has a darker melancholic feel that fits well on this record. I loosely based the lyrics on a character from my favorite sci-fi series. I won’t say which, but they do use the quote ‚out there in the black.'“

Mehr Informationen zu North Sea Echoes‚ brandneuem Album How To Cast A Shadow findet ihr hier.

North Sea Echoes online:

https://northseaechoes.com