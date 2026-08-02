Xentrix: haben ihre brandneue Single „Allied With The Enemy“ veröffentlicht

Die britischen Thrash-Legenden Xentrix haben vor zwei Tagen ihre brandneue Single Allied With The Enemy veröffentlicht! Seht euch das Video hier an:

Über den neuen Song sagte die Band: „Allied With The Enemy track was the last one we did for the album, we didn’t actually need any more for it at the time but then funnily enough, as it turned out, it soon became the album title track and first choice for a single release. The general theme of the song is:

‚What if the biggest betrayal wasn’t just someone turning against you, but you being inadvertently turned to betray yourself?‘ Lyrically, it’s written in a horror styling/slant with a subtle reference to the premise of the Alien films. Musically, it sits as a cross between Heavy Metal and Thrash Metal — sharp riff-based guitar attack over double bass-driven drums. British Thrash.“

Mehr Informationen zu Xentrix und ihrem kommenden Album Allied With The Enemy findet ihr hier:

Xentrix online:

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