Messticator: veröffentlichen neues Lyric-Video zu „High Ground“ vom kommenden Album „Total Mastery“

Messticator veröffentlichen das energiegeladene Lyric-Video zu High Ground als letzte Vorab-Single ihres kommenden Albums Total Mastery. Das zweite Album der deutschen Death-Thrash-Metal-Band aus Hamburg erscheint am 13. März 2026. Mehr Informationen dazu findet ihr hier.

Das Video zu High Ground ist ab sofort hier verfügbar:

Messticator kommentieren: „Our next pick for a single, High Ground, delivers the relentless storm of riffs, speed, groove, and an epic chorus at its climax that you have come to expect from a Messticator song“, erklärt Gitarrist Marvin Brühl. „Lyrically, this song is written from the perspective of a merciless butcher, a ferocious, god-like ruler, who has built his kingdom on chaos, violence, and brutal slaughter. Only one more thing remains to be said about this track: It’s over, we hold the High Ground!“

Unser TFM-Redakteur Michael E. hat das kommende Album Total Mastery bereits für euch in seinem Reviews auseinandergenommen. Lest hier seine Meinung:

