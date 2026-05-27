Neolith: neues Album „Inbir“ erscheint im September

Neolith melden sich mit neuem Album zurück. Das polnische Death/Black-Metal-Quartett veröffentlicht am 12. September 2026 über Deformeathing Production das neue Werk Inbir auf LP, CD und digital.

Fast sieben Jahre nach I Am The Way legt die Band damit ihr sechstes Full-Length-Album vor. Laut Ankündigung soll es sich um das bislang ambitionierteste, komplexeste und zugleich am klarsten ausproduzierte Werk der Polen handeln.

Der Titel Inbir bedeutet in der alten sumerischen Sprache „Krieg“ und gibt bereits die thematische Richtung vor. Inhaltlich dreht sich das Album um Macht, Mysterium, Spiritualität und das Schicksal des Menschen. Musikalisch bleiben Neolith ihren Wurzeln treu und setzen weiterhin auf einen intensiven, düsteren Sound mit deutlichen Bezügen zum Old-School-Death/Black-Metal.

Für den Klang zeichnen die Band selbst sowie Haldor Grunberg verantwortlich, der in seinem Satanic Audio-Studio die Produktion übernahm. Das Artwork stammt vom polnischen Künstler Artur Szolc.

Zum Titeltrack wurde bereits ein Lyric-Video veröffentlicht. Sänger Levi beschreibt den Song mit den Worten: „Inbir is probably the most direct and brutal song on the new album – that’s why it opens the album and announces it as the first single. It’s a manifesto for the band: no calculations, no compromises, and no following the trends of the contemporary metal scene. We wanted to create material that is aggressive, honest, and full of energy. After years of playing, we still feel the hunger and joy of creating, and Inbir is the best proof that Neolith can still attack with full force.“