Beast In Black: kündigen Europatournee für 2026 an

Das internationale Kraftpaket Beast In Black kündigt stolz eine ausgedehnte Europatournee für 2026 an. Einige Shows werden während der Tour mit Helloween angekündigt, die nächste Woche beginnt. Schaut daher in den nächsten zwei Monaten immer wieder rein, um herauszufinden, ob Dein Land und Deine Stadt auf der Liste stehen.

Die Band kommentiert: „We’re beyond thrilled to announce our headlining tour for the end of 2026, which will be the live presentation of the fourth Beast In Black album. Sonata Arctica as special guests and Frozen Crown as support will join us on this journey; we’re delighted to share the stage with these incredible bands. We promise you a show like no other from Beast In Black, and we guarantee a night you’ll always remember.“

Beast In Black

4th Album Release Tour 2026

Special Guest: Sonata Artica

Support: Frozen Crown

26.10.2026 TBA

27.10.2026 BE Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

28.10.2026 NL Tilburg, O13

29.10.2026 DE Leipzig, Haus Auensee

31.10.2026 AT Vienna, Gasometer Wien

01.11.2026 HU Budapest, Barba Negra

02.11.2026 CZ Zlin, Sports Hall Datart

03.11.2026 TBA

05.11.2026 DE Berlin, Columbiahalle

06.11.2026 DE Hanover, Swiss Life Hall

07.11.2026 DE Ludwigsburg, MHPArena

08.11.2026 DE Offenbach, Stadthalle

09.11.2026 TBA

11.11.2026 ES Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1

12.11.2026 TBA

13.11.2026 ES Bilbao, Santana 27

14.11.2026 TBA

15.11.2026 TBA

17.11.2026 TBA

18.11.2026 TBA

20.11.2026 DE Munich, Zenith München

21.11.2026 TBA

22.11.2026 TBA

23.11.2026 TBA

24.11.2026 TBA

25.11.2026 SE Stockholm, Fryshuset Arenan

27.11.2026 TBA

28.11.2026 TBA

05.12.2026 TBA

Tickets:

https://beastinblack.com/tour

https://www.contrapromotion.com/Artists/Beast-In-Black

Beast In Black online:

Homepage Facebook Instagram YouTube