Beast In Black: kündigen Europatournee für 2026 an

Das internationale Kraftpaket Beast In Black kündigt stolz eine ausgedehnte Europatournee für 2026 an. Einige Shows werden während der Tour mit Helloween angekündigt, die nächste Woche beginnt. Schaut daher in den nächsten zwei Monaten immer wieder rein, um herauszufinden, ob Dein Land und Deine Stadt auf der Liste stehen.
Die Band kommentiert: „We’re beyond thrilled to announce our headlining tour for the end of 2026, which will be the live presentation of the fourth Beast In Black album. Sonata Arctica as special guests and Frozen Crown as support will join us on this journey; we’re delighted to share the stage with these incredible bands. We promise you a show like no other from Beast In Black, and we guarantee a night you’ll always remember.“
Beast In Black
4th Album Release Tour 2026
Special Guest: Sonata Artica
Support: Frozen Crown
26.10.2026 TBA
27.10.2026 BE Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
28.10.2026 NL Tilburg, O13
29.10.2026 DE Leipzig, Haus Auensee
31.10.2026 AT Vienna, Gasometer Wien
01.11.2026 HU Budapest, Barba Negra
02.11.2026 CZ Zlin, Sports Hall Datart
03.11.2026 TBA
05.11.2026 DE Berlin, Columbiahalle
06.11.2026 DE Hanover, Swiss Life Hall
07.11.2026 DE Ludwigsburg, MHPArena
08.11.2026 DE Offenbach, Stadthalle
09.11.2026 TBA
11.11.2026 ES Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1
12.11.2026 TBA
13.11.2026 ES Bilbao, Santana 27
14.11.2026 TBA
15.11.2026 TBA
17.11.2026 TBA
18.11.2026 TBA
20.11.2026 DE Munich, Zenith München
21.11.2026 TBA
22.11.2026 TBA
23.11.2026 TBA
24.11.2026 TBA
25.11.2026 SE Stockholm, Fryshuset Arenan
27.11.2026 TBA
28.11.2026 TBA
05.12.2026 TBA
Tickets:
https://beastinblack.com/tour
https://www.contrapromotion.com/Artists/Beast-In-Black