Cyhra: veröffentlichen kraftvolle Single „Bleed With Pride“ und kündigen ihr neues Album „Requiem For A Pipe Dream“ an

Die schwedische Melodic-Metal-Supergroup Cyhra (mit Amaranthe-Mitbegründer Jake E und aktuellen Mitgliedern von The Halo Effect, Kamelot, The Crown und Suburban Tribe) präsentiert mit ihrer kraftvollen neuen Single Bleed With Pride ein episches, modernes Metal-Werk.

Im Jubiläumsjahr ihres 10-jährigen Bestehens erscheint die neue Single zeitgleich mit der Ankündigung ihres vierten Studioalbums Requiem For A Pipe Dream, das am 5. Juni 2026 über Reigning Phoenix Music veröffentlicht wird.

Hört euch Bleed With Pride an: https://cyhra.rpm.link/bleedPR

Cyhra-Frontmann Jake E erklärt: „Bleed With Pride is about learning to trust your scars instead of hiding them. For a long time, I carried the weight of the past like something that needed to be buried. But the truth is, those wounds kept me honest. They became my compass. This song is about the internal war — the silent thunder you fight inside — and choosing not to let it drown you. If I’m going to bleed, it’s not out of shame anymore. It’s with pride. Because every scar means I survived, I rebuilt, and I kept burning.“

Requiem For A Pipe Dream – Trackliste:

Bleed With Pride Superman Miss Me When I’m Gone Ghostbound In The Center Of A Miracle Skin From Bones Ghost I’m Meant To Be Mark Of My Sins Venom In Me Box With Spirits

Bleed With Pride fasst die zentralen Themen des bald erscheinenden Albums Requiem For A Pipe Dream treffend zusammen.. Der rhythmische, treibende Track erzeugt zusammen mit den emotionalen Texten eine tiefgreifende Wirkung. Cyhras energiegeladener Sound ist fesselnd und belebend und spendet Mut und Kraft, trotz vergangener Schwierigkeiten weiterzumachen. Mehr Informationen zu Cyhra findet ihr hier:

Cyhra online:

https://www.facebook.com/CyHraofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/cyhra_official/