Endseeker: Abschieds-EP „Coffin Born“ erscheint am 19.06. über Metal Blade Records

Nach zwölf Jahren der Suche haben die deutschen Death-Metal-Höllenreiter Endseeker nun endgültig ihr Ende gefunden. Die feurige EP Coffin Born, die am 19. Juni über Metal Blade Records erscheint, markiert das letzte Kapitel der Bandgeschichte.

„We’ve accomplished more than we have ever imagined in our wildest dreams“, resümiert die Band in ausgelassener Stimmung. „We played with fantastic bands, played super-cool festivals, and released four albums and two EPs of which we are extremely proud. We were blessed with great and loyal fans and managed to stay a consistent lineup throughout our whole career. But after grinding for more than a decade and dedicating so much time and energy to this band, we feel like it’s time to move on to other projects. We wanted to end this band like we started – as very good friends. We started with an EP and we end it with an EP. It just feels right to do this now, while we still have the power to deliver a great farewell performance as well in the studio as on stage.“

Im Vorfeld der Veröffentlichung präsentieren Endseeker den Opener und die erste Single der EP Enemies Of Peace. Die Band kommentiert: „This is a straight banger with some hardcore and crust vibes. This song grooves like hell and has a very raw and kinda punk attitude. Not only the anti-fascist lyrics, but also musically. It’s very powerful by any means with a strong and bold message.“

Seit ihrer Debüt-EP Corrosive Revelation von 2015 hat jede Veröffentlichung das Hamburger Quintett weiter in der Death-Metal-Szene katapultiert. Mount Carcass (2021) und Global Worming (2023) wurden von der Kritik hochgelobt. Ihre Vorliebe für schräge Sprüche zeigt sich auch auf Coffin Born in einem grandiosen David-Hasselhoff-Cover von True Survivor.

Coffin Born – Trackliste:

Enemies Of Peace No After. No Before. Coffin Born Life Breeds Death True Survivor (David Hasselhoff Cover)

Das von der Band selbst produzierte Album Coffin Born, dessen Schlagzeug von Eike Freese abgemischt wurde, markiert Endseekers Abschiedswerk und ist geprägt von der tiefen Verbundenheit einer Besetzung, die während ihrer gesamten Karriere zusammenblieb.

Coffin Born erscheint als Digipak-CD (mit 12-seitigem Booklet), digital und als Vinyl in folgenden Farbvarianten:

180 g Schwarz (EU)

Silber-Schwarz-Mischung (EU/USA – limitiert auf 250 Stück)

„Royalty Metallic“ Vintage Gold Marble (EU – limitiert auf 250 Stück)

Endseeker – Live-Termine 2026

07/10/2026 M.U.R. Open Air – Königsee, DE

07/11/2026 Pure Fucking Metal FestEvil – Laberweinting, DE

07/24/2026 Burning Q – Osterholz-Scharmbeck, DE

11/06/2026 Club From Hell – Erfurt, DE w/ Milking The Goatmachine

11/07/2026 Live Music Hall – Weiher, DE w/ Milking The Goatmachine

11/13/2026 Helvetic – Oberhausen, DE w/ Milking The Goatmachine

11/14/2026 Urban Spree – Berlin, DE w/ Milking The Goatmachine

11/27/2026 LA Cham – Cham, DE w/ Milking The Goatmachine

11/28/2026 Backstage – München, DE w/ Milking The Goatmachine

12/12/2026 Knust – Hamburg, DE w/ Stillbirth, Slaughterday

Endseeker sind:

Lenny Osterhus – Gesang

Ben Liepelt – Gitarre

Jury Kowalczyk – Gitarre

Torsten Eggert – Bass

André Kummer – Schlagzeug

Endseeker online:

https://www.instagram.com/endseeker_official

https://www.facebook.com/endseekermusic