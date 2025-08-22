HumanKind: veröffentlichen neue EP mit Musikvideo zu „Lovely“ (Billie Eilish Cover), feat. Nastassja Giulia (Sängerin bei Enemy Inside)

Die Modern-Metalcore-Band HumanKind hat nach einer Reihe zuvor veröffentlichter Singles ihre erste EP über das renommierte Label ROAR veröffentlicht, angeführt von dem Fokus-Track Lovely.

Lovely ist eine dramatische Neuinterpretation des globalen Hits von Billie Eilish, feat. Nastassja Giulia von Enemy Inside (Gesang). Der Song wechselt zwischen fragiler Intimität, roher Verletzlichkeit und massiver emotionaler Intensität und verwandelt eine globale Pop-Hymne in ein kathartisches Erlebnis, das lange nach dem letzten Ton nachhallt. Das begleitende Musikvideo bringt beide Sängerinnen auf die Leinwand und fängt die rohe Emotion und Chemie des Songs auf eine Weise ein, die unmöglich zu ignorieren ist. Das Musikvideo zu Lovely feat. Enemy Inside kann hier angesehen werden:

Die EP kann jetzt hier gestreamt werden: https://humankind.rpm.link/lovelyPR

HumanKind erklären: „From our perspective, Lovely is an artistic, yet honest and dramatic engagement with mental issues or physical diseases that can’t be healed immediately. Sometimes we have to accept the situations we find ourselves in and learn how to live with them until they eventually improve. The decision to realise the song with two vocalists shows that we’re not alone with our struggles and will find comfort and help if we openly vocalise our issues and find others who are fighting similar fights.“

Lovely – Trackliste:

1. Lovely

2. Humans

3. The Darkness I Own

4. Fed Up

Produziert, gemischt und gemastert von Christoph Wieczorek (Sawdust Recordings), unterstreicht die vier Tracks umfassende EP die Fähigkeiten von HumanKind, Modern-Metalcore-Energie mit emotionaler Tiefe zu verbinden und sich fest in der neuen modernen Welle von zukunftsorientierten Post-Hardcore- und Alternative-Rock-Acts zu etablieren.

HumanKind sind:

Samuel Scholz – Gesang

Maria Kimberly Huehn – Gitarre

Simon Keil – Gitarre

Dominik „Doemsen„ Stotzem – Bass

Silas Schue – Schlagzeug

HumanKind online:

Facebook

Instagram