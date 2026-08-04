Interview with Kristien / Singer Of Splendidula (english version)

Artist: Splendidula

Herkunft: Genk, Belgien

Genre: Doom Metal, Sludge Metal, Post Metal

After reviewing Absentia (here), it quickly became clear to me that I wanted to do an interview with Kristien from Splendidula. The album left a lasting impression on me, not only because of its musical intensity but also because of its emotional depth and captivating atmosphere. That made me even happier when the opportunity for this interview came up.

Kristien is no stranger to me, as we regularly cross paths at Prophecy Fest. That made it all the more enjoyable to go beyond the usual brief conversations between concerts and explore Absentia, the band, and the stories behind the music in greater depth.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

Hi Kristien, it’s a pleasure to interview you! Splendidula have been around for many years and have established themselves as a respected name in the European doom metal scene. Looking back on your journey so far, which moments have shaped the band the most, and what defines Splendidula in 2026?

Splendidula / Kristien:

The pleasure is mine. Thank you for having me!

Splendidula has evolved a lot over the years, every album reflects where we were as musicians and as people at that particular moment.

Of course the biggest turning point was the passing of our bassist, Peter. After that, our drummer Joachim and I became the only remaining members, which led to a significant transition for the band. We always wanted to incorporate more atmospheric black metal influences into our music, and the emotions we were dealing with found their way into the new songs.

In the past, we experimented a lot, trying to find a balance between all the different musical influences within the band. It gave us valuable learning experiences and helped shape our identity.

In 2026 we’re finally creating the music we’ve always wanted to make, while building on everything we’ve learned throughout the years. I think that combination gives Splendidula a unique sound and a very honest identity.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

First of all, congratulations on Absentia! The album has been out for a few months now. Looking back, how do you feel about the response from both fans and the music press?

Splendidula / Kristien:

We’re very satisfied with the response we’ve received so far. Our existing fans have embraced the new direction, and it has been wonderful to see new people discovering Splendidula through this album. Although the theme is extremely dark, I’m incredibly grateful to receive feedback from people who feel understood by my lyrics. It creates a connection and a sense of comfort, knowing that they are not alone in their darkest thoughts. Hearing that our music can have this effect on people means a lot to me.

The feedback from the music press has been incredibly encouraging as well, with nothing but positive reviews so far. We couldn’t have hoped for a better reception.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

The title Absentia symbolizes loss and absence. At what point did you realize that these themes would become the central focus of the entire album?

Splendidula / Kristien:

At the beginning of 2021, we lost our dear friend Sven. He was one of the biggest music fans I have ever known, and he taught me a lot about metal. I received a very beautiful goodbye letter from him, and it just felt right to do something in return. That was the moment when the idea started to dedicate the album to him.

Little did we know that, one year later, we would also lose our bassist, and another year after that, our cat, who was like a child to us. All these losses had a profound impact on us. I don’t think I would have been able to write about anything other than the emotions I was experiencing at that time. The themes of absence and loss were not something we planned, they naturally became the heart of the album.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

The passing of your longtime bassist Peter Chromiak was a tremendous loss for the band. How difficult was it to transform such deeply personal experiences into music while still keeping your eyes on the future?

Splendidula / Kristien:

It was very strange to work with new members who had no personal connection to the emotional experiences that were translated into the music. But there was no other choice if we wanted to keep the band alive.

The new music had a different meaning for us than it did for the new members. Luckily, most of them showed a lot of respect and understanding. At the same time, as with any band, finding the right people takes time. Every lineup change reminded us of how strong and stable we had been before Peter’s passing, and rebuilding that connection was a difficult process.

Nowadays, we are working as a trio, and it feels great. We can finally focus more on the future and on creating music. I feel safe within the band again, without constantly having to adapt to changes. There were moments when it honestly became overwhelming.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

The six songs feel like one continuous emotional journey. Did you deliberately approach Absentia as a conceptual work, or did the individual songs naturally come together during the songwriting process?

Splendidula / Kristien:

We had already started writing some songs before our emotional journey began. Strangely enough, they all seemed to fit within the same overall theme, and most of the songs were created after Peter’s passing.

The title Absentia actually already existed shortly before the losses happened. From the beginning, we knew we wanted to create a concept album around the idea of absence, but at that point the meaning behind the title was still open and could have taken many different directions.

Looking back, the different layers of the album came together naturally and gave the concept a much deeper meaning than we could have imagined at the start.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

Musically, you combine monumental doom metal with black metal influences and atmospheric soundscapes. How has your sound evolved since Somnus, and what aspects were particularly important to you while creating Absentia?

Splendidula / Kristien:

The music has evolved a lot since Somnus. It has moved closer to something Joachim and I had always envisioned, with stronger atmospheric black metal influences, as this is the genre we both connect with the most.

Creating Absentia was a way for us to express our feelings and process everything we were going through. We wanted to translate those emotions into the music as honestly as possible. For this album, I even learned how to scream as another way of expressing myself. It was important to us that listeners could feel the emotions behind the songs, even without knowing the story behind them.

It isn’t the most original theme, but we tried to approach it on a deeply personal level and make it our own. We are very grateful that many people have already told us that they can truly feel the album and the honest emotions we put into it.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

Kristien, your vocal performance on the album moves between great vulnerability and incredible intensity. How do you prepare yourself to convey these emotions authentically, both in the studio and on stage?

Splendidula / Kristien:

With this lineup, I finally feel free to express myself without worrying too much about what people might think. Before going on stage, I usually take some time for myself to get into the right mindset and reconnect with the emotions behind the songs. On stage, my main goal is to convey the message behind our music and make people feel the emotions that are at the core of the songs.

In the studio, I had my own isolated vocal booth where I could allow myself to be vulnerable. There were songs that took time before I could sing them without breaking down in tears.

The type of high screams I chose for this album are far from easy. They require a lot of technique, and I am still practising to fully master them. However, this particular style of screaming sounds closest to how my pain feels inside me.

I cannot always lose myself completely in the emotion, because I still need to stay focused on the technique and make sure my voice remains healthy. That balance between vulnerability and control is something I am constantly working on, both in the studio and on stage.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

With Aaron Stainthorpe (My Dying Bride, High Parasite) and Tim Yatras (Austere, Germ), you invited two outstanding guest vocalists to contribute to the album. How did these collaborations come about, and why did you feel they were the perfect voices for Absentia?

Splendidula / Kristien:

The album was already written when we crossed paths with Aaron and Tim. Looking back, it all feels very meaningful and meant to be.

We met Tim while arranging a show with his band Austere. Later, he asked me to do some live guest vocals for Germ. Of course, I was very honoured, but what made it even more special was discovering that our friend Sven, to whom the album is dedicated, had listened to Germ a lot during his final years. That gave me the idea to ask Tim to contribute guest vocals on Absentia as a way of honouring Sven.

We met Aaron at his acoustic performance in a church. He was walking in our direction, and before we knew it, we started talking. Once again, it felt like a very special coincidence, especially because My Dying Bride’s music was played at Sven’s funeral and they were also one of his favourite bands. Aaron immediately understood the emotional depth behind the album and was interested in being part of it, as creating meaningful music with real emotions is something that is very important to him as well. It still feels surreal and incredibly special that these collaborations came our way.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

Many songs on Absentia are built around striking contrasts—heaviness and fragility, hope and despair. How do you find the right balance between these opposing emotions during the songwriting process without letting one overshadow the other?

Splendidula / Kristien:

Those contrasts are exactly what we experienced while going through all these losses. The fragile moments in our music are connected to the sadness I felt, while the heavier parts reflect the weight of my despair. Some listeners experience hope or comfort in these fragile moments, but for me they were born from a place of grief and sorrow.

Finding the right balance between these emotions was not always easy during the songwriting process. Joachim and I had many conversations about the atmosphere and the message of each song, making sure that neither side would overpower the other. In the end, I think that contrast is what makes the music feel honest, because grief itself is never just one emotion.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

Absentia feels like a deeply personal and emotional album—and, in many ways, it truly is. Was there a particular moment or song during the writing or recording process that affected you the most or even pushed you to your emotional limits?

Splendidula / Kristien:

A lot of the lyrics were written through tears. Especially the songs in Dutch still affect me the most emotionally when performing them live. Singing in my own language somehow brings out deeper emotions in me.

It is not always easy to dive back into my writing process, knowing that I have to revisit my darkest thoughts and experience those emotions again. But writing about my feelings is also a form of therapy for me. I’m still not finished transforming these emotions into music, and I think this journey will continue to inspire me for a long time.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

In recent years, Belgium has become home to a fascinating and highly creative atmospheric doom and post-metal scene. How do you see the Belgian scene today, and which bands would you recommend our readers should definitely keep an eye on?

Splendidula / Kristien:

I think the Belgian scene has a lot of talent and creativity. We are a small country, but there are many passionate musicians creating high-quality and unique music. At the same time, I feel there is still room for more support and connection between bands. Sometimes it feels like everyone is working in their own corner, while a stronger sense of community could benefit the entire scene.

In general, supporting local bands by attending shows and discovering new music remains extremely important if we want this scene to continue growing.

Some Belgian bands I would recommend:

Wound Collector, the other band of our guitarist Guy, creating a very original form of death metal with the addition of saxophone.

On All Fours, combining dark atmospheric elements with a unique identity and their own distinctive sound.

My Lament, emotional doom/death metal, we were happy to share the stage with them several times, including our recent release show in a church.

Columbarium, our label buddies, known for their crushing riffs and immersive doom sound.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

Over the past few years, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting you several times at Prophecy Fest, and our annual parking lot selfie has almost become a little tradition. What does this festival mean to you personally, and what makes the unique atmosphere of the Balve Cave so special for you? And wouldn’t a Splendidula performance inside the cave be something truly special? Do you think there’s a realistic chance that this could happen one day?

Splendidula / Kristien:

Always a pleasure to see you there!

First of all, the location is absolutely unique and breathtaking. As for the atmosphere, it really feels like one big family gathering. Everyone treats each other and the bands with genuine respect. It’s also one of the few festivals where you really get the chance to meet and talk to the artists in such a relaxed setting. The line-ups are always carefully curated and offer something completely different from most other festivals. I’ve experienced some truly unforgettable performances in the Balve Cave.

Playing there with Splendidula would be an absolute dream. Last year, during the performance of our label mates Autumnblaze, I dropped Martin a little hint that maybe he should consider inviting another Argonauta Records band in the future. So who knows… Maybe one day we’ll have the chance to bring Absentia to the cave as well.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

Kristien, your guest appearance with Germ at Prophecy Fest 2024 was one of the festival’s standout moments for many attendees. What are your own memories of that performance, and are there any plans for future collaborations with Tim Yatras or Germ?

Splendidula / Kristien:

Oh, thank you for considering my appearance as one of the standout moments! I was incredibly grateful for that opportunity.

Sharing the stage with Germ will always feel special to me since it was one of our friend Sven’s favourite bands. Through this collaboration I became a big fan myself. I was also happy that the set opened with the song featuring my vocals, because it meant I could enjoy the rest of their performance from the audience. Standing on the stage in the Balve Cave was an unforgettable experience, and I loved every second of it.

At the moment, Tim is busy with his new solo project, so I honestly don’t know what his future plans for Germ are. Maybe he doesn’t even know himself yet, that wouldn’t surprise me, haha.

I really hope we’ll have the chance to work together again someday. I still practise the song from time to time just in case the opportunity comes along again. It took me quite a while to learn all the vocal lines and the French lyrics.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

Finally, what can fans expect from Splendidula over the coming months? Are there more concerts or festival appearances on the horizon, or perhaps even the first ideas for the successor to Absentia?

Splendidula / Kristien:

At the moment, we have a little break from gigs to focus on writing new songs. From September onwards, we will start playing clubs and festivals again, including shows in other countries such as the UK, Austria, the Czech Republic, and France.

Later this year, we hope to start recording a new album. The foundations for the songs are already there. While Absentia was already moving much closer towards the direction we had always envisioned, the upcoming album will be even more a reflection of who we truly are as a band, with a lot more atmospheric black metal influences.

We already performed one new song live at our release show, and it was very well received by the audience. We are really looking forward to recording it and sharing more new music with everyone.

Time For Metal / Juergen S.:

Thank you very much for taking the time to answer my questions. I wish you and Splendidula all the best and hope to see you again soon—definitely at the next Prophecy Fest!