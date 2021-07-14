Ozzy Osbourne: vier Rocksaws-Puzzles erscheinen im September 2021

Zee Productions wird die Klassiker Bark At The Moon, Blizzard Of Ozz, Diary Of A Madman und The Ultimate Sin als 500-teilige Puzzles auf dem Zee Productions Imprint Rocksaws veröffentlichen. Die ikonischen Künste einiger der einflussreichsten und meistbeachteten Rock-Veröffentlichungen werden zum ersten Mal überhaupt in Puzzleform präsentiert. Alle Puzzles kommen in einer Box im Vinyl-Box-Set-Format, die perfekt zu einer Schallplattensammlung passt.

Ozzy reiht sich ein in ein wahres Who is Who der Rock- und Metal-Szene wie Iron Maiden, The Doors, Pink Floyd, Guns N Roses, Slayer, Elton John, Motley Crue, Ramones, Alice Cooper, David Bowie, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Nirvana, The Clash, Napalm Death, King Diamond, Morbid Angel, Nick Cave, Killing Joke, Nightwish, Frank Zappa, Green Day, Kreator, Queen, Dead Kennedys, Suicidal Tendencies, Debbie Harry, Mastodon, Hawkwind und viele mehr.

Diese Ozzy-Puzzles erscheinen am 17. September 2021 (500 Teile):

Ozzy Osbourne – Bark At The Moon

– Ozzy Osbourne – Blizzard Of Ozz

– Ozzy Osbourne – Dairy Of A Madman

– Ozzy Osbourne – The Ultimate Sin

