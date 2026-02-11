Verlosung: einmal 2 Tickets für das Brothers Of Metal Konzert am 25.02.2026 im Löwensaal in Nürnberg

Time For Metal und Navigator Productions verlosen einmal 2 Tickets für das Brothers Of Metal Konzert am 25.02.2026 im Löwensaal in Nürnberg.

Band: Brothers Of Metal

Datum: 25.02.2026

Ort: Löwensaal, Nürnberg

Einlass: 19:00 Uhr

Beginn: 20:00 Uhr

Infos und Tickets findet ihr

Das Teilnehmen ist ganz einfach: Ihr müsst nur unten das Formular ausfüllen. Ob ihr gewonnen habt, erfahrt ihr durch eine persönliche E-Mail oder einen Blick in unsere News. Die Verlosung endet am 18.02.2026!

Time For Metal und Navigator Productions wünschen allen Teilnehmern viel Glück!

