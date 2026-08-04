Future Palace: veröffentlichen Video zu „Nixy“

Die deutsche Band Future Palace hat am 31. Juli ihr viertes Album Resurgence über Century Media veröffentlicht.

Das Album ist eine kraftvolle Auseinandersetzung mit Isolation, inneren Konflikten und dem Ringen um einen Neuanfang. Indem das Berliner Trio die Intensität des Post-Hardcore mit cineastischen elektronischen Elementen, mitreißenden Melodien und wuchtigen Breakdowns verbindet, taucht es tief in Themen wie Depression, Zweifel und emotionalen Wandel ein. Letztlich fängt Resurgence jenen zerbrechlichen Moment ein, in dem sich Verzweiflung langsam in Stärke verwandelt – und ist ein Beweis für die erlösende Kraft der Musik.

Gestern hat die Band ihr Video zu Nixy veröffentlicht. Hier könnt ihr es euch ansehen:

„Nixy stands out because it focuses on riffs and has an upbeat chorus, which makes the song deliver a unique tension“, sagt Gitarrist Manuel Kohlert. „Playing it feels like a rollercoaster ride that is over way too quick.“

Sängerin Maria Lessing erklärt: „Nixy is also a critique to the common phrase: Separate art from the artist.‘ I think this is ignorance, especially if you translate it to other systems of the world. We should not separate the behavior from a person from what they also create. We should not only see want we want to see, just so we can keep consuming and ignore all the bad parts about it. Music and also the world should be a safe space for everyone. And for gaining safety for everyone, we sometimes need to see the uncomfortable truth and also be responsible for our actions.“

Zum Album als Ganzes sagt Lessing: „After going through many challenges in life, and even writing three albums about deeply personal and traumatic experiences, I oftentimes crave an end of suffering, a new beginning, a new version of myself and my life. Sometimes you need to imagine a different version of yourself, a stronger one, to find hope and keep going. The idea of a rebirth has come to my mind quite often. What would life be like? Who would we choose to become, after everything that we have learned so far?“

It’s also a process of healing, facing old painful wounds, releasing anger, finding love and finally also seeing hope in the future. I feel like that is a very leading theme in our band history and also connects all of our past work.“

Aus Kohlerts Sicht stellt das Album zudem eine klangliche Neuerung dar. Er erklärt: „One of my main goals with this album was to try to incorporate new styles (acoustic guitars, more industrial elements, ambient layers) and to make a consistent album that combines them with the best aspects of our earlier releases — keeping up the level of energy when needed, enjoying the lushness of harmonies and melodies or just letting go. Resurgence is definitely more defined and refined than what we did before — we always experimented, but this time it finally really all fits together.“

Mehr Informationen zu Future Palace und ihrem brandneuen Album Resurgence findet ihr hier.

Future Palace online:

https://www.facebook.com/futurepalace/

https://www.instagram.com/futurepalaceofficial/