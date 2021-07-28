Gemini Syndrome: veröffentlichen „Abandoned“ vom kommenden Album

3rd Degree – The Raising ist das lang erwartete, bewusstseinsverändernde letzte Kapitel der Debüt-Album-Trilogie von Gemini Syndrome. Das erste Album war Lux aus dem Jahr 2013, das zweite Memento Mori aus dem Jahr 2016 (das Platz 1 der Billboard Heatseakers Album Chart erreichte und fünf Singles hervorbrachte). Doch während sich die ersten beiden Alben mit den schmerzhaften Kämpfen von Leben und Tod beschäftigten, feiert 3rd Degree – The Raising die extremen Rituale der Wiedergeburt.

Produziert von Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, Hollywood Undead) ist dies zweifellos das härteste und düsterste Album der Bandkarriere; es enthält die Singles Die With Me, Idk, Abandoned und Reintegration.

„The album is about death and rebirth. Finding your true self and fostering its growth so as to help build the world better than we inherited it.” sagt Sänger Aaron Nordstrom. “In the process of this record I made some major life choices. Mainly to stop killing myself slowly with alcohol. Two years without a drink, and a couple near death experiences later, I think I have ample experience to talk about a subject as elusive as death.“

Schlagzeuger Brian Steele Medina fügt hinzu: „The twist to the 3rd and “final” degree, is that it’s not the end at all. Rather, it’s a rebirth contingent upon our growth and lessons learned from the suffering of our past mistakes. A spiritual growth that can only be attained through baptism by fire. A metaphorical, yet very real resurrection — The Raising.“

