ZZ Top: Bassist Dusty Hill ist tot

Der ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill ist im Alter von 72 Jahren verstorben. Dusty Hill ist 1969 zur Band gestoßen und war über 50 Jahre der Bassist von ZZ Top. Während dieser Zeit hat er unzählige Alben mit der Texas Blues Rock bzw. Hardrock Formation aufgenommen und unzählige Touren gespielt.

Das folgende Statement haben ZZ Top auf ihrer Facebook-Seite veröffentlicht:

„We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top‘. We will forever be connected to that „Blues Shuffle in C.”

You will be missed greatly, amigo.

Frank & Billy„

Wir wünschen der Familie, den Bandkollegen und allen Fans viel Kraft in der schweren Zeit.