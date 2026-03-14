Hellripper: veröffentlichen nächste Single/Video „Mortercheyn“ – neues Album „Coronach“ erscheint Ende März

Die schottischen Blackened-Thrash-Bastarde aus der Unterwelt, besser bekannt als Hellripper, freuen sich, einen weiteren neuen Song aus ihrem kommenden vierten Studioalbum Coronach zu präsentieren, das am 27. März 2026 weltweit über Century Media Records erscheint.

Seht euch den aggressiven Track Mortercheyn in einem von David Gregory produzierten, inszenierten und geschnittenen Video hier an:

Hellrippers Mastermind, Gitarrist, Sänger und Songwriter James McBain kommentiert Mortercheyn wie folgt: “Much like the previously released Kinchyle (Goatkraft And Granite), the lyrics on this track come from a more personal place. The title itself is a little nod to a track on the previous album, The Nuckelavee and mortercheyn is said to be the disease spread by the creature in its wake. It is a contagious and lethal sickness that primarily affects horses, and is used in the song to represent the decay and downfall of the world.

Musically, Mortercheyn is a crust track at its core, drenched in a sinister atmosphere that lies between the black metal vibe of Watain and the raw aggression of bands like Martyrdöd and Skitsystem. Hints of Whiplash and Agent Steel are clearly evident in the guitar work and are paired with some uncomfortable ambience inspired by the likes of Aphex Twin and Venetian Snares. On the surface, it may feel like one of the less „complex“ songs on the album, but I think there’s quite a lot going on throughout”.

Coronach wurde traditionell von James McBain in den Coronach Studios in Schottland aufgenommen und abgemischt und anschließend von Damien Herring in den Subterranean Watchtower Studios in den USA gemastert. Das Cover-Artwork stammt von Adam Burke / Nightjar Illustration.

Coronach – Trackliste:

Hunderprest Kinchyle (Goatcraft And Granite) The Art Of Resurrection Baobhan Sith (Waltz Of The Damned) Blakk Satanik Fvkkstorm Sculptor’s Cave Mortercheyn Coronach

Hellripper haben bereits vor Mitte Februar Tour-Termine bekanntgegeben, um ihr neues Album Coronach zu promoten. Die Terminübersicht findet ihr hier:

Hellripper sind:

James McBain – Gitarre, Gesang

Joseph Quinlan – Gitarre

Andy Milburn – Bass

Max Southall – Schlagzeug

Hellripper online:

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https://www.instagram.com/hellrippermetal/