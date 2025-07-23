Lowheaven: veröffentlichen neues Video zu „Amherst“

Die Post-Metal-Band Lowheaven aus Toronto habt ihre neue Single Amherst veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt vom kommenden Debütalbum Ritual Decay, das am 29. August über MNRK Heavy erscheint. Amherst transportiert ein Gefühl des Verfalls – eine bleibende Leere.

Sänger und Gitarrist Dan Thomson erklärt: “This is a tough one for me. From where this song started, until where you hear it now, it has been through the wringer. This was the first song written for Lowheaven, but probably the last one to feel finished. It was hard to let go of; hard to accept that there would be a point where it was done. Letting go of this song was like letting go of a part of me that I wasn’t ready for. A rock bottom and a redemption all at once. Even listening back to it now, preparing to play it with the band, it stirs something that I’ve been burying.”

Sänger Mikey Buchta ergänzt: “The progression of the song and what it ultimately became was not something that was planned or forced but what felt natural. So much of the song was done organically in the studio. Our producer would express ideas and take us to a destination we were unfamiliar with but easily accepted. A lot of songs can have a shining star element that people think of immediately when the song is mentioned and I feel that Amherst only works because of every element coming together.”

Gitarrist/Keyboarder Alex Pley fügt hinzu: “This song hits hard in a different, underhanded way compared to the rest of the album. It incorporates a ton of clean layering that builds and swells until the climax hits like an emotional hammer. There were points where we discussed cutting it all together as it isn’t as ‘heavy’ as the rest of the album, but after finishing it in the studio, it is arguably the hardest Lowheaven song to date and not for the faint of heart.”

Gitarrist Pat Pajak beschreibt: “This song feels like the catharsis that offers a glimmer of hope and peace after a long, hard, and treacherous road that is Ritual Decay. Mostly, a territory we don’t often traverse. It’s refreshing. This one is somewhat our ballad and we are proud to share it… we hope it can resonate with everyone, from all sensibilities.“

