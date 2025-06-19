Lowheaven: veröffentlichen Video/Single „Mercy Death“ vom kommenden Debütalbum „Ritual Decay“

Die neueste Single von den Toronto Post-Metal-Musikern Lowheaven, mit dem Titel Mercy Death, ist erschienen. Dieser kraftvolle neue Hymnus stammt von dem Debütalbum Ritual Decay, das am 29. August veröffentlicht wird.

Produziert von Brett Romnes und gemastert von Mangus Lindberg, bietet Ritual Decay eine Fülle von schwerer Verzerrung, wechselnden Dynamiken und Schichtungen. Wie der Sänger und Gitarrist Dan Thomson es beschreibt, handelt es sich um „earphone candy“. Stark beeinflusst von den 90er Jahren, insbesondere von Bands wie Cave In und Deftones, vermittelt das Album ein nostalgisches Gefühl und liefert zehn Tracks, die die Realität vollständiger sozialer Isolation und die Akzeptanz des Verlusts des Glaubens an das Leben und an sich selbst mit technischer Finesse erkunden. Mercy Death verkörpert die Angst, die Lowheaven zu vermitteln versuchen.

Seht euch das Video zu Mercy Death hier an:

Thomson erläutert: „This song feels like the soundtrack to my nightmares. It was one of the songs in the batch where I realized just how heavy this band was going to be. Our goal was always to find a way to musically transmit what we all felt going on around us, and this one hit the nail on the head. As with a lot of the songs on Ritual Decay, I came in with a rough framework of the lyrics, and then rewrote the whole song the night before recording it. I was spending the late nights in the studio isolated, just pouring over and scrutinizing every line. Every detail. Trying to find a way to free myself. This is the product of that.“

Gitarrist und Keyboarder Alex Pley erinnert sich: „The original working title for this song was Godzilla, and it earned it. Writing this song with Dan and Mikey (Sänger/Bassist) in the early days of the band was when it started to really sink in how heavy we were going to get. One of the ‘themes’ that I really tried to stick with when writing for this band was a sort of ‘end of the world’ feel; terrifying and powerful. The end of this song is a fucking monster, and playing this song live is going to ruin some people’s lives if they aren’t ready. Chaos king still reigns.“

Gitarrist Pat Pajak fügt hinzu: „This song almost feels like an elastic band that just won’t snap when playing it. Definitely encapsulates the dread lowheaven strives to convey, but with some melody and resolve as well. I feel it reflects the range Lowheaven delivers rather well.“

Mehr Informationen zu Lowheaven und ihrem kommenden Album Ritual Decay findet ihr hier:

