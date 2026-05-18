Vrsty: veröffentlichen neue Single „Face Down“

Das in New York City beheimatete Kollektiv Vrsty (ausgesprochen „Varsity“) scheut sich nicht davor, mit musikalischen Grenzen zu experimentieren – mühelos verwischen, vermengen und verbiegen sie die Linien zwischen den Genres, um ihre ganz eigene, einzigartige Mischung aus Alt-Pop, Hard Rock und R&B zu kreieren. Dieses Genre hat zwar keinen Namen, ist aber in seiner DNA unverwechselbar – und ganz eindeutig Vrsty.

Jetzt hat die Band ihre neue Single Face Down veröffentlicht. Hört euch den entspannten und doch treibenden Track – inklusive eines wuchtigen Breakdowns – hier an:

Face Down hier streamen: https://vrsty.lnk.to/facedown

„This was the last song we wrote for the record and the first that everybody fell in love with“, erzählt Joey Tyler. „Oddly enough, this was also the quickest song we wrote. We did it in about an hour but sometimes those songs just hit harder. There’s something special about just naturally vibing with a song and it all coming together on its own. At its core, this song is also just the most relatable to me. It’s about two people who simply cannot figure it out but chose to stay regardless — because why not?“

Der Song folgt auf den funkigen, von den 80ern inspirierten Track Ez2find, bei dem Brian Butcher von The Home Team und Skyler Accord von Issues als Gäste mitwirkten. Hört euch den groovelastigen Song hier an. Er ist ein absoluter Ohrwurm – wohl das Beste, was man derzeit an Rock ’n’ Roll-Dancefloor-Tracks finden kann! Der Song kam bei der Social-Media-Community der Band hervorragend an und erzielte bei verschiedenen Content-Creators insgesamt über 530.000 Aufrufe.

Tyler sagt dazu: „I wrote this song about feeling like every show I’ve ever played is a one-night stand. You get one chance to impress people and make them love you enough to want to keep talking about you and keep them coming back. It’s a wild feeling. This was also my first time working with Skyler Accord (Issues) and Brian Butcher (The Home Team). They both made it such a smooth and fun experience.“

In der Tat: entspannt und geschmeidig. Der Song wird getragen von Oldschool-R&B-Rhythmen mit modernem Flair – und von Tylers butterweichen Vocals. Wenn er den Refrain singt – „I’ll be easy to find // Catch me running through your mind“ –, wird sich dieser noch lange, nachdem die letzte Note verklungen ist, in deinem Gedächtnis festsetzen.

Mehr Informationen zu Vrsty findet ihr hier:

Vrsty online:

https://www.facebook.com/vrsty.nyc/

https://www.instagram.com/vrsty.nyc/