Atreyu: entfesseln neue Single/Visualizer „Children Of Light“ feat. Max Cavalera

Am 10. April haben Atreyu ihre neue Single Children Of Light feat. Max Cavalera zu veröffentlicht. Der neue Track stammt vom kommenden Album The End is Not the End, das am 24. April 2026 über Spinefarm erscheint.

Seht euch den Visualizer zu Children Of Light hier an:

Atreyu kommentieren die neue Single: „Children Of Light was created with a primal spirit in mind. A ‚festival‘ song. Heavily inspired by classic Sepultura, though it seemed like an untouchable ask, we wanted Max involved. We’re honored to share this song with a legend.“

The End is Not the End ist zweifellos Atreyus bisher härtestes und experimentellstes Album. “We realized what made Atreyu great in the beginning was that we didn’t sound like anyone else”, erklärt Frontman Brandon Saller. “We didn’t really make sense anywhere. We weren’t an emo band, a metal band, a punk band — but somehow it all worked. We kind of just carved our own path.”

The End is Not the End ist ein Album, das sich gleichzeitig klassisch und ungewohnt, aggressiv und unbefangen, tiefgründig emotional und fernab von Trends anfühlt. “It’s our heaviest, most metal record we’ve made”, betont Saller. “But it’s also the biggest musical journey we’ve taken in years.”

Das Album wechselt nahtlos zwischen mitreißender Melodie und kraftvollem Metal, durchzogen von cineastischen Anklängen und Atmosphäre, alles zusammengehalten von einer treibenden, rohen Intensität. Tracks wie Dead, Ghost In Me, Children Of Light (feat. Max Cavalera) und Afterglow klingen gleichermaßen zeitgemäß und zeitlos. Mehr Informationen findet ihr hier:

Atreyu online:

https://www.facebook.com/Atreyu/

https://www.instagram.com/atreyuofficial/