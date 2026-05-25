Ceresian Valot: veröffentlichen Jubiläums-Remix-Single „Pohjavirtauksia“

Man muss jede Gelegenheit bestmöglich nutzen – und so beschlossen die finnischen Newcomer des Heavy Alternative, Ceresian Valot, den ersten Jahrestag der Veröffentlichung ihres gefeierten Debütalbums Uumen (23. Mai 2025) mit einer digitalen Single zu begehen. Der Albumtitel Pohjavirtauksia erhielt hierfür einen Remix von DJ Wanha – alias Joni Vanhanem, dem Keyboarder und Programmierer von Ceresian Valot.

Ceresian Valot erklärten dazu: „We very much felt the need to properly celebrate the first anniversary of Uumen with a remix to highlight a favourite track from our debut album“, erklärt Gitarrist Tapio Vartiainen im Namen der Band. „We asked our keyboard player Joni, who also works as a DJ under his moniker Wanha to give Pohjavirtauksia his personal twist. As you can see, the DIY ethos remains strong in us!“

Wille Naukkarinen kommentiert: „Musically speaking, Uumen shows all the sides of Ceresian Valot quite extensively and reveals a band that refuses to play it safe“, sagt der Gitarrist und Hauptsongwriter. „It has the doomy, heavy riffing and cold northern melancholia, but there are also many fragile, quieter parts, some progressive elements, and occasionally even darker trip hop-py soundscapes. I am very happy with the result, and can hardly wait to hear what people think about Uumen. It is most certainly not the easiest album to digest, but I think in these modern times when a lot of new music offers just disposable fast entertainment like a bubblegum that you chew for five minutes and then throw away, albums like this are needed. Maybe more than ever?“

Wenn die neue finnische Band Ceresian Valot ein Symbol wählen müsste, wären der Ouroboros oder der Phönix hervorragende Kandidaten. Beide Fabelwesen symbolisieren den zyklischen Aspekt der Natur – die Erkenntnis, dass jedes Ende zugleich ein neuer Anfang ist.

Als sich Ende 2020 vier ehemalige Mitglieder der vielgeliebten, aber leider aufgelösten finnischen Metal-Band Ghost Brigade in ihrer Heimatstadt Jyväskylä zu einem Gespräch trafen, entwickelten sich die Dinge rasch in eine unerwartete Richtung, die schließlich zur Geburtsstunde von Ceresian Valot führte.

Ceresian Valot sind:

Panu Perkiömäki – Gesang

Wille Naukkarinen – Gitarren, Programmierung

Veli-Matti Suihkonen – Schlagzeug, Percussion

Joni Vanhanen – Keyboards, Gesang, Programmierung

Tapio Vartiainen – Gitarren

Ville Angervuori – Bass

Ceresian Valot online:

www.instagram.com/ceresianvalot

www.facebook.com/ceresianvalotofficial