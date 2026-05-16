Lordi & Johnny Logan: überraschen gemeinsam mit Noora Louhimo ihre Fans durch Songtausch zum ESC 2026

Zwei ESC-Legenden und eine Metal-Queen vereinen zwei musikalische Welten und würdigen dabei die klassischen Eurovision-Gewinnersongs Hold Me Now und Hard Rock Hallelujah!

Der irische Sänger und dreifache Eurovision-Gewinner Johnny Logan, der finnische Hard-Rock-Künstler Lordi – Gewinner des Eurovision Song Contest 2006 – sowie die preisgekrönte finnische Sängerin „Motherbeast“ Noora Louhimo überraschen ihre Fans weltweit und schreiben mit dieser außergewöhnlichen Zusammenarbeit Geschichte.

Logan veröffentlicht seine eigene Pop-Rock-Version von Lordis Metal-Rock-Hymne Hard Rock Hallelujah. Gleichzeitig tut sich Lordi mit der Sängerin Noora Louhimo zusammen und veröffentlicht deren Metal-Version von Johnny Logans legendärer Power-Ballade Hold Me Now.

Die Idee entstand während eines spontanen Telefonats. „The meeting was scheduled for 15 minutes and then lasted over an hour. We immediately hit it off“, erzählt Logan. Die ursprüngliche Idee eines Duetts anlässlich des 20. Jahrestags von Lordis ESC-Sieg wurde rasch zugunsten eines „Song-Swaps“ verworfen. „When I heard Lordi’s demo of their winning song tailored to me, I knew right away that I wanted to do it.“

„We really wanted to do something special to celebrate Lordi’s 20th anniversary of Eurovision victory as well as the 70th anniversary of the whole Eurovision itself. So the outcome are the two Eurovision winning songs as new arrangements, and jumping bravely into other genres while doing so. I rearranged, and also recomposed, Hard Rock Hallelujah in the style of what I thought would fit Johnny Logan“, sagt Lordi.

Für Hold Me Now lud Lordi Noora Louhimo zur Zusammenarbeit ein: „I knew we needed some extra kick to the song. Well, that extra kick is ‘The Motherbeast’ with her mind blowing voice that lifts this version to a completely new height.“

„I am so excited about our collaboration and this new friendship we have created with Lordi in the past few months. In this project I get to fulfill many of my dreams – working with Lordi, working with the legend Johnny Logan, singing a Eurovision winner song, and singing in heavy metal style. I love ESC, I love our version and I’m so happy this will be my first release continuing my career as a full-time solo artist“, sagt „Motherbeast“ Noora Louhimo.

Boykott hindert Logan an Auftritt beim Eurovision Song Contest

In diesem Jahr kann Johnny Logan aufgrund des von Irland unterstützten ESC-Boykotts nicht beim Eurovision Song Contest auftreten. „I would have loved to present the project live as well, but under the current circumstances that’s not possible“, erklärt Logan. Lordi hingegen werden beim diesjährigen Wettbewerb auf der Bühne stehen.

„I’m very happy for Lordi that they are taking part in this special year concerning their anniversary“, sagt Logan und zeigt sich begeistert für die finnischen Hardrocker.

Logan, der mit What’s Another Year (1980), Hold Me Now (1987) und Why Me (1992) Musikgeschichte schrieb, nahm seinen Gesang in Kopenhagen auf. „Hard Rock Hallelujah had incredible energy from the very first moment“, sagt der Sänger. Beeindruckt zeigte er sich auch von der Neuinterpretation seines eigenen Klassikers: „Lordi and Noora Louhimo have completely made Hold Me Now their own.“

Lordi & Noora Louhimo – Quelle: Reigning Phoenix Music GmbH

Noora Louhimo ist eine preisgekrönte finnische Sängerin, die vor allem für ihre voluminöse, raue und kraftvolle Stimme sowie ihre auffälligen Bühnenoutfits als ehemalige Frontfrau der Metal-Band Battle Beast bekannt ist – und für die Kunstfigur „Motherbeast“, die sie während ihrer 13-jährigen Zeit bei der Band erschuf. Im Dezember 2025 verließ sie die Band, um ihre Karriere als Solo-Künstlerin voranzutreiben. Seither hat ihre Karriere einen rasanten Aufschwung erlebt, mit Auftritten in großen Arenen, Tourneen durch ganz Finnland und Gastspielen in TV-Sendungen zur besten Sendezeit.

Louhimo ist eine kraftvolle Künstlerin, die keine Kompromisse eingeht; sie bewegt sich musikalisch in unterschiedlichsten Stilrichtungen und nutzt Mode als ihre Rüstung – sowie ihre Stimme, um Menschen zu stärken und zu unterhalten. Derzeit arbeitet sie an ihrem zweiten Soloalbum, dessen Veröffentlichung für 2027 geplant ist; im Anschluss daran soll eine Tournee folgen, mit der sowohl das Album als auch ihr 20-jähriges Künstlerjubiläum gefeiert werden.

Lordi – dessen ESC-Sieg im Jahr 2006 Finnland den ersten Erfolg in diesem Wettbewerb bescherte und den Titel Hard Rock Hallelujah in die Charts ganz Europas katapultierte – übernahm die kreative Leitung.

„The driving force behind the project is clearly Lordi – his idea, his production, his vision“, betont Logan. Aus der Zusammenarbeit entwickelte sich eine persönliche Verbindung. „We share the same dark humour and the same passion for music. This project was simply a unique pleasure.“

Lordi fügt hinzu: „II know I am speaking on behalf of our whole band when I say that we’re both humbled and proud of having both of these iconic voices of their respective genres collaborate with us. Having Logan and Louhimo joining Lordi on this little anniversary celebration is truly an honour for us.“