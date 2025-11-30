Machine Head: kündigen europäische „An Evening With“-Shows für April/Mai 2026 an

Die Bay-Area-Ikonen Machine Head kehren im April/Mai 2026 mit einer fulminanten Reihe von Headliner-Shows im Rahmen der An Evening With-Konzerte nach Europa zurück und entfesseln drei Stunden lang glühenden Metal, tobende Moshpits und mitreißende Sing-Along-Momente. Frisch zurück von einer Reihe europäischer Festivals im Sommer und weiterhin auf der Bühne, supportet die Band ihr neues, gigantisches Album Unatøned. Machine Head werden den Kontinent ohne Support erobern – mit purem, unverfälschtem und abendfüllendem Machine Head-Sound.

Robb Flynn, Kopf der Band, teilte den Fans am 26. November mit:

„Head Cases,

I’ve been thinking a lot about what makes a Machine Head show… a Machine Fuckin‘ Head show.

People talk about the riffs, the circle pits, the sweat, the beers, the chaos—and yeah, all of that is part of who we are. It always has been.

But there’s something else.

Something I didn’t fully understand until years into doing this.

It’s the singing.

The way you take our songs… songs we wrote in a cold Oakland rehearsal room, in dark places, in moments of pain, struggle, or heartbreak—and you turn them into something bigger. Something yours.

I’ve stood on stages all over the world, guitar hanging off my shoulder, lights blinding my eyes, sweat dripping down my face… and then I hear it:

You. All of you. Singing louder than the PA. Singing like the song belongs to you—and it does.

That feeling… I can’t compare it to anything else in my life.

There was a show a while back—honestly, I can’t even remember what city it was—but during Darkness Within, the crowd came in so strong on that first line I actually stepped back from the mic. Just… let it happen. And as I listened, I felt something shift inside me. Like, this is why we’re here.

This connection.

This shared voice.

It’s not a performance anymore.

It becomes a conversation.

A communion.

And that’s why we’re doing this tour.

No openers.

No limits.

Just three hours of anthems, deep cuts, ragers & epics, the songs you’ve screamed so loud we could feel it in our bones.

I want these nights to feel like those rare shows where everything clicks and the world falls away. Where we can dig into the catalog, take our time, talk, play, improvise, go places we haven’t gone in years… or ever.

I want to see you jump until the floor shakes.

I want to hear those first words of Halo explode like a war cry.

I want to hear that massive Let Freedom Ring during Davidian that rattles the walls.

I want to feel the whole room move as one.

These are the nights where the band and the fans become the same damn thing.

Pre-sale tickets start today.

I hope you’ll be there with us.

I hope you’ll bring your voice.

Because we’re going to need it.

With love, rage, and gratitude.“

– Robb

Europe & UK – An Evening Machine Head 2026

April 2026

11th – Copenhagen, DK

13th – Hamburg, DE

15th – Warsaw, PL

17th – Zwickau, DE

18th – Berlin, DE

19th – Vienna, AT

20th – Munich, DE

22nd – Milan, IT

23rd – Marseille, FR

24th – Toulouse, FR

25th – Pamplona, ES

27th – Madrid, ES

28th – Lisbon, PT

29th – Malaga, ES

30th – Barcelona, ES

Mai 2026

2nd – Paris, FR

3rd – Strasbourg, FR

4th – Saarbrücken, DE

6th – Ludwigsburg, DE

7th – Wiesbaden, DE

8th – Cologne, DE

9th – Fribourg, CH

11th – Tilburg, NL

12th – Brussels, BE

14th – Glasgow, UK

15th – Manchester, UK

16th – Wolverhampton, UK

17th – London, UK

Tickets: https://machinehead1.com/pages/tour

