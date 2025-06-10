Tariot: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „Fleeting Time“

Die aus Singapur stammende, aufstrebende Heavy-Band Tariot veröffentlicht ihre neue Single und das dazugehörige Musikvideo Fleeting Time via Out Of Line Music. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Fleeting Time jetzt hier anhören.

Tariot über den Song: „Fleeting Time is about fighting through the darkest moments when it feels like everything is collapsing. When the weight of regret, pain, and betrayal tries to pull you under. It’s a reminder that even when you’re broken, even when the world turns its back, you still have the power to rise, to claw your way out, and to keep burning. It’s messy, it’s heavy, but it’s real. A tribute to survival when time feels like it’s slipping away.“

Dies ist der Beginn einer neuen Ära für Tariot und die zweite Auskopplung aus ihrem kommenden neuen Album.

Tariot online:

https://www.facebook.com/tariotsg/

https://www.instagram.com/tariotsg/