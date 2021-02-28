Afi: kündigen neues Album „Bodies“ an und veröffentlichen neue Songs

Die US-Alternative-Rock-Größe Afi kündigt für den 11. Juni mit Bodies ein neues Studioalbum an via Rise Records an. Passend dazu legt die Band mit Begging For Trouble und Looking Tragic zwei neue Songs vor. Zu letzterem steht außerdem ein Videoclip bereit:

„Looking Tragic addresses the theme of overstimulation resulting in desensitization„, sagt Frontmann Davey Havok. „Melodic and driving, the song came to life quickly and immediately stood out as a track to make bodies, if not sentiments, move.“

„After years of receiving early versions of songs from Jade and Davey, in forms that span loosely arranged chords and scratch vocal to fully realized demos, I think I have become quite adept at knowing which songs will or will not make the record„, ergänzt Drummer Adam Carson. „Begging For Trouble was green lit, at least in my mind, the moment I heard the vocals come in. To me, the track is a cornerstone of the new record.“

Die Songs des Albums wurden vom Gitarristen Jade Puget produziert und von Tony Hoffer (M83, Phoenix, Silversun Pickups) gemixt.

Zuvor teilte man mit Twisted Tongues und Escape From Los Angeles zwei weitere Vorboten.

Bodies:

Twisted Tongues Far Too Near Dulcería On Your Back Escape From Los Angeles Begging For Trouble Back From The Flesh Looking Tragic Death Of The Party No Eyes Tied To A Tree

Quelle: Starkult Promotion