Satan: veröffentlichen neues Album „Songs In Crimson“ am 13. September über Metal Blade Records

Die Heavy-Metal-Legenden Satan haben kürzlich ihr neues Album Songs In Crimson angekündigt, das am 13. September über Metal Blade Records erscheinen wird. Vorbestellungen für das Album sind ab sofort möglich.

Die Geschichte von Satan ist lang, ihre Alben und aufsehenerregenden Liveshows sind legendär. Die aus Newcastle, England, stammende Band mag darüber witzeln, dass ihre Karriere „vierundvierzig Jahre lang mit einer zwanzigjährigen Mittagspause“ andauerte – sie gründeten sich 1980, pausierten schließlich und fanden sich 2011 wieder zusammen -, aber im Jahr 2024 befindet sich die Band auf dem Höhepunkt ihres Könnens, schreibt, nimmt auf und tourt.

Der Beweis dafür ist ihr siebtes Studioalbum Songs In Crimson und das dritte für Metal Blade. War das Earth Infernal-Album von 2022 brutal, temporeich und mit lauten Gitarren, so bezeichnet Gitarrist Russ Tippins den neuen Longplayer Songs In Crimson als „prägnant“. „Es ist mehr auf den Punkt gebracht und kommt schneller zum Ziel. Einer der Gründe für den Albumtitel ist, dass diese Platte sehr songorientiert ist. Dieses Mal gibt es mehr Punch. Jeder Refrain spricht für sich selbst.“

Satan wettern gegen charakterlose, metronomische und „Cut-and-Paste-Musik an einer digitalen Hundeleine“. Das Aufnehmen im 21. Jahrhundert ist nicht mehr als eine Reihe von binären Codes geworden. „Call me reactionary“, sagt Tippins, „and maybe I am, but every bone in my body wants to rebel against the incoming tide of ones and zeros.“ Mit Einflüssen von King Crimson bis Mercyful Fate bleibt Satans eigener Stil einzigartig, die NWOBHM-Herkunft der Band ein Sprungbrett für musikalische und textliche Kreativität, Kommentare und Nonkonformität.

Während Songs In Crimson Texte wie „a once-great nation is going down“ and „this is the end of an era“ enthält, bietet Satan keine schnelle Lösung. „Each song has its own different theme. While there is no title track as such, the song Deadly Crimson, which is an anti-capitalism narrative, is as close as it gets to that. As a concept, making money from money is fatally flawed in that it depends on constant growth“, sagt Tippins. „But constant growth is obviously impossible; a conveyor belt of sacrificial lambs.“

Durch jahrelange Zusammenarbeit, Brüderlichkeit und Liebe ist die Chemie bei Satan ungebrochen. „We played at a metal festival where the headlining band had zero original members“, sagt Tippins. „I cannot get my head around that, though I admire their bravery. We are the genuine article. We did not reunite just to trade on past glory,“ he concludes. „If you want nostalgia, this is not the band for you. We look only ahead and always will.“

Wenn Court In The Act von 1983 den Anfang von Satans akustischer Reise darstellte und Cruel Magic von 2018 ein Wendepunkt war, wo steht dann Songs In Crimson in Satans schwerer Diskografie?„The goal is to further consolidate the style we’ve established, the pathway we’ve been on since the reunion“, sagt Tippins. „Part of that style is that each release must have something that sets it apart from its predecessors.“

Songs in Crimson wurde von der Band und Dave Curle von den First Avenue Studios produziert, der die Platte auch abgemischt und gemastert hat.

Songs In Crimson – Tracklisting:

1. Frantic Zero

2. Era (The Day Will Come)

3. Whore of Babylon

4. Sacramental Rites

5. Martyrdom

6. Turn the Tide

7. Captives

8. Curse in Disguise

9. Truth Bullet

10. Deadly Crimson

Songs In Crimson wird als Jewel-Case-CD (USA), Digipak-CD (EU) und in digitalen Formaten sowie als Spined-Sleeve-Vinyl mit Insert, Poster und Download-Card veröffentlicht.

– Transparent Pigeon Blue Marbled (US)

– 180g Black (EU)

– Dark Crimson Red Marbled (EU)

– Steel Grey Marbled (EU – Ltd. 500)

– Pale Yellow Marbled (EU – Ltd. 300)

– Clear w/ Red & White Splatter (EU – Ltd. 300)

– Clear w/ Black, Red & Gold Splatter (Ltd. 200 – Excl. Band Edition)

Satan – Besetzung:

Brian Ross – Gesang

Russ Tippins – Gitarren

Steve Ramsey – Gitarristen

Graeme English – Bass

Sean Taylor – Schlagzeug

