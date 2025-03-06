Das Interview mit Sänger Valnoir der Band Zero Absolu über das Debütalbum „La Saignée“

Artist: Zero Absolu

Herkunft: Frankreich

Genre: Black Metal

Label: AOP Records

Link: https://shop.aoprecords.de/gb/55-zero-absolu

Time For Metal / René W.:

Salut Valnoir, ich freue mich, dass du Zeit für ein Interview zu deiner Band Zero Absolu und dem Debüt La Saignée gefunden hast. La Saignée bedeutet Aderlass. Welche Bedeutung hat dieser Titel im Zusammenhang mit der turbulenten Vergangenheit der Band und welche Themen werden auf dem Album verarbeitet?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Saignée ist ein Begriff, der im Französischen eine ganz bestimmte Bedeutung hat. Es handelt sich nicht um eine zufällige Blutung oder eine Verletzung. Eine Saignée ist vor allem ein medizinischer Akt – ein Akt, der im 21. Jahrhundert selten geworden ist, der darin besteht, den Körper von überschüssigem Blut zu befreien, ihn von seiner schlechten Energie zu befreien. Es ist ein Akt der Reinigung, der Säuberung. Man entledigt sich des Abschaums. Das ist mein Traum, mein innigster Wunsch: Dass die Szene, durch die ich mich seit meinem 12. Lebensjahr quäle, sich von all dem Dreck reinigt, der sie verschmutzt; Nergal und sein Schweinefraß; Satyr, seine Porsches und sein ungenießbarer Wein (wenn man 3000 km von zu Hause entfernt minderwertige Trauben kauft, ist man noch lange kein Gentleman-Farmer, geschweige denn ein anständiger Winzer, du Schwachkopf). Und alles andere: Tuska Fest, Ultravomit, all die Dinge, die den Metal, insbesondere den Black Metal, in einen „Safe Space“ verwandelt haben, eine minderwertige Showbühne. Ich will gar nicht erst auf die Vergangenheit unserer Band eingehen – das würde mich nur noch wütender machen, und dieses Interview würde hier enden.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Das Album besteht aus zwei sehr langen Songs. Wie kam es zu dieser Entscheidung und wie beeinflusst das die Hörerfahrung?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Warum sollten wir uns in der Kunst an vorher festgelegte Muster halten? An dumme Standards, die keinen Sinn mehr machen, außer ein paar ahnungslosen „Journalisten“ zu gefallen, die sich weigern, deiner Arbeit Aufmerksamkeit zu schenken, weil sie zu dumm sind, um in Betracht zu ziehen, dass ein Album ein anderes Format haben könnte als 95 % der Veröffentlichungen, die sie geschickt bekommen? Und wie soll sich das auf das Erlebnis auswirken? Ich habe keine Ahnung. Jeder hat seine eigene Wahrnehmung und seine eigene Meinung. Wir machen Musik, um persönliche Befriedigung zu finden, nicht um jemandem zu gefallen. Gefällt sie dir? Sehr gut. Dir gefällt es nicht? Noch besser.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Eure Musik wird oft als atmosphärischer Black Metal mit Post-Black-Metal-Einflüssen beschrieben. Wie würdet ihr selbst euren Sound bezeichnen und welche Bands oder Künstler haben euch beeinflusst?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Hier ist die Antwort des Hauptkomponisten der Band bezüglich des reinen und simplen Songwritings: Unsere Einflüsse sind ziemlich weit weg von Metal und extremer Musik. Abgesehen von einigen wenigen Bands, die uns immer noch inspirieren, tendieren wir eher zu Post-Rock-Einflüssen. Die korsische Polyphonie inspiriert mich sehr, wenn es um komplexe Harmonien geht. Ich höre viel The Brian Jonestown Massacre. Im Kern komponieren wir, nur wir beide, sehr ruhige Melodien – wahrscheinlich zu ruhig. Und das Ziel ist es, sie aggressiv zu machen. Ohne Blastbeats könnten die meisten unserer Melodien französische Chansons sein. „It screams, but there’s no hatred.“ So ist es auch in unserer Musik: Sie ist schnell, aber nicht unbedingt brutal. Ich denke, dass unsere Musik im Endeffekt brutaler ist als die der meisten traditionellen Black-Metal-Bands.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Die Texte auf La Saignée sind sehr emotional. Magst du uns mehr über die Entstehung der Texte erzählen und welche Rolle sie in eurer Musik spielen?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Sollten Songtexte nicht eine Art von Gefühl transportieren? Wenn du Texte schreibst und sie das nicht tun, solltest du lieber zum Bass greifen, Kumpel. Die Texte wurden aus Chaos und Panik geboren. Die Idioten, die ich Bandkollegen nenne, hielten es nicht für nötig, mir zu sagen, dass sie einen Studiotermin gebucht hatten. Also musste ich alles im Eiltempo schreiben, in einer Woche – deshalb beleidige ich sie in den Texten. Die meisten Metalbands sollten es vermeiden, Texte zu schreiben, weil sie so schlecht sind – so ziellos, so sinnlos. Normalerweise halten sie sich für Nietzsche oder Baudelaire, aber am Ende hat man nur das angsterfüllte Tagebuch eines talentlosen 14-jährigen Mädchens. Wenigstens habe ich den Teil übersprungen, in dem ich vorgebe, Baudelaire zu sein, und bin direkt zum Ärger übergegangen – um meine Rechnungen zu begleichen, bevor ich die Tür zuschlage.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Was ist euch als Band besonders wichtig und welche Botschaft möchtet ihr mit eurer Musik vermitteln?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Lest die Texte. Das ist die Botschaft, die ich durch meine Musik vermitteln möchte.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Wie hat sich die Zusammenarbeit innerhalb der Band seit den gemeinsamen Anfängen und dem Ende von Glaciation verändert und wie hat sich das auf eure aktuelle Musik ausgewirkt?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Warum sollten sich die Leser eures Magazins für die Beziehungen unter den Mitgliedern dieses Projekts interessieren? Zunächst einmal müssen wir uns von allem, was mit der Person zu tun hat, lösen und uns auf das Ergebnis der Arbeit konzentrieren. Jeder möchte Fotos von Bandmitgliedern sehen, die aus einem bestimmten Blickwinkel aufgenommen wurden und auf denen sie versuchen, böse auszusehen – obwohl sie in Wirklichkeit Kinder haben und als Marketingberater arbeiten. Ersparen wir uns das bitte.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Ihr habt bei AOP Records unterschrieben. Wie kam es zu dieser Zusammenarbeit und was erwartet ihr euch von der Zusammenarbeit mit dem Label?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Ich hatte keine Hoffnung – ich wollte einfach nur, dass dieser Scheiß veröffentlicht und erledigt wird. Aber ich werde höflich sein und versuchen, zu antworten: Sven von AOP hat sich bisher einfach nur vorbildlich verhalten, wenn man bedenkt, welch schlechtes Blatt er mit uns bekommen hat. Ihm gebührt meine ganze Dankbarkeit. Er steckt die Energie in dieses Projekt, die ich nicht habe.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Wie sehen eure Pläne für die Zukunft aus? Gibt es bereits Ideen für neue Songs oder Alben und wird es in Zukunft Live-Auftritte von Zero Absolu geben?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Meine Pläne für die nahe Zukunft haben sicherlich nichts mit Zero Absolu zu tun. Die Veröffentlichung dieses Albums war ein Albtraum, und das nicht meinetwegen, das kann ich dir verraten. Was die Live-Shows angeht – absolut nicht. Lass mich dir etwas erklären: Konzerte sind scheiße. Wenn du gerne beschissenes Bier aus einem Plastikbecher trinkst, während du von Idioten in Pantera-Kutten umgeben bist, ist das dein gutes Recht, obwohl ich nicht sicher bin, ob ich das überhaupt akzeptieren will. Man quält sich durch fünf Bands, die einen nicht interessieren und die sowieso alle furchtbar klingen, und dann kommt man endlich zu der Band, die man sehen wollte, und nach fünf Minuten wünscht man sich tief im Inneren, es wäre schon vorbei, weil man nichts mehr fühlt. Aber hey, du hast dein Ticket bezahlt, also bleibst du auch bis zum Ende … also, nein. Es dreht mir den Magen um und ich versuche, Proben mit Musikern zu organisieren, die über das ganze Land verstreut sind und bereits mit viel größeren Bands beschäftigt sind – das ist die Hölle. Live zu spielen ist eine Verschwendung von Geld, Zeit und Energie, und das alles für drei schlecht gespielte, schlecht bezahlte Shows in irgendeiner deutschen oder französischen Provinzstadt, in der das Essen schrecklich ist und die Organisatoren wahrscheinlich Sabaton hören. Ich habe Besseres zu tun – zum Beispiel an meinem Soloprojekt zu arbeiten. Man ist nie besser bedient als mit sich selbst. Und wie Sartre sagte: „Die Hölle, das sind die anderen.“

Time For Metal / René W.:

Danke für deine Zeit. Das letzte Wort gehört dir, hast du noch etwas, das du euren Fans oder allen, die sich für eure Musik interessieren, mitteilen möchtet?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Unsere Fans? Haben wir denn Fans? Jetzt mach mal halblang. Und wenn wir welche haben, empfehle ich ihnen – sofern sie das hier lesen – stattdessen ein richtiges Buch zu lesen und eine richtige Platte zu hören, etwas Sinnvolles mit ihrem Leben anzufangen, nicht mehr zu Metal-Festivals zu gehen, oder noch besser: alles zu tun, damit es sie nicht mehr gibt, für immer.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Hey guys,

I appreciate you taking the time to talk about your band and your debut album, La Saignée. La Saige means bloodletting. What does this title mean in connection with the band’s turbulent past?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Saignée is a term that has a definite vibe in French. It’s not an accidental hemorrhage or an injury. A saignée is, above all, a medical act – one that has become rare in the 21st century – consisting of purging a body of excess blood, draining it of its bad humor. It’s an act of purification, of cleansing. You get rid of the scum. That’s my dream, my deepest wish: that the scene I’ve been painfully wading through since I was 12 years old would purge itself of all the filth that pollutes; Nergal and his dog food, Satyr, his nouveau riche Porsches and his undrinkable wine (buying low-quality grapes 3000 km from your home won’t make you a gentleman farmer, let alone a decent winemaker, you boneless moron). And everything else – Tuska Fest, Ultravomit, all the things that have turned metal, especially black metal, into a „safe space„, a low-grade entertainment arena. I won’t even get into issues related to our bands past – that would make me even angrier, and this interview would end right here.

Time For Metal / René W.:

There are two very long tracks on the record. How did this decision come about, and how does it affect the listening experience?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

But why, in art, should we conform to pre-established formatting patterns? To dumb standards that make no sense anymore, except to please some clueless „journalists“ who refuse to pay attention to your work because they’re too stupid to consider that an album could take a different form than the 95 % of releases they get sent? As for how it’s supposed to affect the experience? I have no idea. Everyone has their perception and their own opinion. We create music to find personal satisfaction, not to please anyone. Do you like it? Great. You don’t? Even better.

Time For Metal / René W.:

Your music is often described as atmospheric black metal with post-black metal influences. How would you describe your sound and which bands or artists have influenced you?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Here’s the answer from the band’s main composer regarding the pure and simple musical writing: Our influences are quite far from metal and extreme music. Except for a few rare bands that still resonate with us, we lean more towards post-rock influences. Corsican polyphony inspires me a lot when it comes to complex harmonies. I listen to a lot of The Brian Jonestown Massacre. At the core, we compose, just the two of us, very calm melodies – probably too calm down. And the goal is to make it aggressive. Without blast beats, most of our melodies could be French chanson melodies. „It screams, but there’s no hatred.“ It’s the same in our music: it’s fast, but not necessarily violent. I think our music is more violent than most traditional black metal bands, in the end.

Time For Metal / René W.:

The lyrics on La Saignée are very emotional. Can you tell us more about the creation of the lyrics and what role they play in your music?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Aren’t lyrics supposed to carry some kind of emotion? If you write lyrics and they don’t, you’d better pick up a bass instead, pal. The lyrics were born out of chaos and panic. The idiots I call bandmates didn’t think it was necessary to tell me they had booked studio time. So I had to write everything in a rush, in one week – hence why I insult them in the lyrics. Most metal bands should refrain from writing lyrics, because they’re so bad – so aimless, so pointless. They usually think they’re Nietzsche or Baudelaire, but you just end up with the angsty diary of a talentless 14-year-old girl. At least I skipped the part where I pretend to be Baudelaire and went straight to the anger – to settle my scores before slamming the door.

Time For Metal / René W.:

What is particularly important to you as a band, and what message do you want to convey with your music?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Read the lyrics. That’s the message I want to convey with my music.

Time For Metal / René W.:

How has the collaboration within the band changed since your early beginnings and the end of Glaciation, and how has this influenced your current music?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Why would the readers of this publication possibly care about the nature of my relationships with the members of this project? First of all, we need to move away from everything related to the individual and focus on the result of the work. Everyone wants to see pictures of band members taken from low angles, where they try to look mean – when in reality, they have kids and work as marketing consultants. Spare us that, please.

Time For Metal / René W.:

You have signed with AOP Records. How did this collaboration come about, and what do you expect from working with the label?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

I had no hopes – I just wanted this shit to be released and done with. But I’ll be polite and try to answer: Sven from AOP has been nothing but exemplary so far, given the poor hand he was dealt with us. He has all my gratitude. He’s putting into this project the energy that I don’t have.

Time For Metal / René W.:

What are your plans for the future? Are there already ideas for new songs or an album and will there be live performances in the future?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

My plans for the near future certainly have nothing to do with Zero Absolu. This album was a nightmare to release, and not because of me, let me tell you. As for live shows – absolutely not. Let me explain something to you: concerts are shit. If you like drinking shit beer from a flimsy cup while being surrounded by idiots in Pantera battle jackets, that’s your right, though I’m not sure I even want to respect that. You sit through five bands you don’t care about, all of whom sound terrible anyway, then finally, you get to the band you wanted to see, and after five minutes, deep down, you wish it were already over because, deep inside, you don’t feel anything. But hey, you paid for your ticket, so you’ll stay until the end … so, no. Twisting my stomach in frustration, trying to organize rehearsals with musicians scattered across the country – who are already busy with much bigger bands – is hell. Playing live is a waste of money, time, and energy, all for three badly played, poorly paid shows in some provincial German or French town where the food is terrible and the organizers probably listen to Sabaton. I have better things to do – like working on my solo project. You’re never better served than by yourself. And as Sartre said: „Hell is other people.“

Time For Metal / René W.:

Thanks for your time. I wish you all the best for the future. The last words belong to you. Do you have anything else you would like to tell your fans or anyone who is interested in your music?

Zero Absolu / Valnoir:

Our fans? Do we have fans? Give me a break. And if we do, I’d recommend them – if they read this – to go and read a real book and listen to a real record instead, do something that matters with your life, stop going to Metal Fests, or better: do whatever you can to have those cease to exist, for good.