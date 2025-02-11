Das Interview mit Francesco Zof von Frozen Crown zum aktuellen Album War Hearts (English Version)

Artist: Frozen Crown

Herkunft: Italien

Genre: Power Metal

Label: Napalm Records

Link: https://frozencrown.net/

Bandmitglieder:

Gesang – Giada „Jade“ Etro

Gesang, Gitarre – Federico Mondelli

Gitarre – Fabiola Bellomo

Bass – Francesco Zof

Schlagzeug – Niso Tomasini

Gitarre – Alessia Lanzone

Time For Metal / Sebastian U.:

Hello everyone,

five studio albums in seven years is an impressive workload – so it’s certainly a big challenge to keep coming up with new ideas, isn’t it?

Frozen Crown / Francesco Z.:

Hey there! Well, usually for us it’s pretty much the contrary: we end up having a lot of ideas and material that’s usually too much to be “contained” in just one record, so we have to cut a lot of stuff (or save some of it for the next one). That’s why we’re so productive. I think that’s also tied to our personal approach to music: Federico (our main songwriter) and me (Jade, the singer) were always fascinated by the composition, by creating things rather than by playing an instrument for the sake of it. Writing songs and recording albums has always been our main focus and the thing we love the most about being in a band.



Time For Metal / Sebastian U.:

Where do you get the ideas for your music? What does the process of creating a new album look like for you?

Frozen Crown / Francesco Z.:

Movies, books, comic books, plus our favorite music, of course. While we always have got some spare riffs and ideas aside, as I said in the previous answer, creating a new album for us is really similar to how a movie gets to life. We usually start from a subject, a main “plot”, and subsequently we come up with a raw title and a raw image (which often is also a rough draft of the album cover). Then we draw a tracklist with titles (some placeholders, some already final), the “chapters” of the album. Music comes only at this point, and we write all songs at the same time, already having an idea of the final tracklist, with an intro, a main part, a climax, a grand finale etc. Songs are born all together as a whole, mostly from Federico, Niso (our drummer) and me, and then only at the end we proceed to finalize the lyrics and to add guitar solos, completing the songs.



Time For Metal / Sebastian U.:

Your new album War Hearts is a real banger and got a spot in my „top 5“ last year. What makes the album special in your opinion?

Frozen Crown / Francesco Z.:

The fact that it truly reflects our true spirit, as well as the “family” relationship we (the band members) have. We are real people, with an unending passion for music and life, and friends before being band mates. I think War Hearts just reflects all this, opposed to our first albums (especially the first two) which were absolutely authentic as well, but born as a solo project. The human factor in this album is what makes a big difference.



Time For Metal / Sebastian U.:

You chose the label Napalm Records for the collaboration, how did that come about?

Frozen Crown / Francesco Z.:

Well, we’ve been in touch for long, and right during the release of our 4th album Call Of The North we finalized our deal and we also had the chance to meet in person with some of the Napalm guys during our European tour with Nanowar Of Steel. We are totally loving this teamup, the label is packed with young people having the same amount of attention towards social networks and communication we have got.



Time For Metal / Sebastian U.:

I’m sure that after recording a new album you’re on tenterhooks. There have now been a few reviews and certainly a lot of feedback. What was the best feedback for you?

Frozen Crown / Francesco Z.:

Well, having a HUGE feedback online is always a pleasure, but actually being able to promote the album live right during its release (opening for Kamelot during their latest European tour) also gave us the perception of how well the album was received by people in the live environment as well. I mean, having hundreds and hundreds of people singing your latest released single (in this case it was Steel And Gold) rather than some older “classic” song like Kings, definitely gave us an idea about how much the band has grown. This album definitely made us more popular and made us known to people we were unknown to before, and the feedback from the crowd during the tour was a big sign of this.



Time For Metal / Sebastian U.:

A question for Alessia: You were only 17 years old when you recorded the album. Was it challenging to fit in as a “young chick” into an existing band?

Frozen Crown / Francesco Z.:

No, it wasn’t at all. First of all, I’ve always been very much into playing music since I was much younger and I always considered it as a serious job rather than just a way to have fun (I actually bought all my current gear with money earned through cover band shows around north-eastern Italy). So I found in Frozen Crown people that were taking music seriously as much as I did, other than wonderful people on a human level. From that point of view, we developed a bond way before I actually joined the band, so it was extremely easy for me, and when traveling the world with them I feel very happy, simple as that!



Time For Metal / Sebastian U.:

Overall, you set a good pace with three guitars. How do you keep the pace so high? Is there a special ritual in the band before concerts?

Frozen Crown / Francesco Z.:

Not really, I think we are just in love with what we do. Every single moment of it. Before jumping on stage, we just know we are going to have the time of our lives, and we actually do. Also having a strong relationship between us is key to go along well when we play together.



Time For Metal / Sebastian U.:

Of course, one important question shouldn’t be left out: Where will we have the opportunity to see you live in the next few months?

Frozen Crown / Francesco Z.:

We just announced our very first headlining European tour, with Fellowship and Lutharo as special guests! We’ll play extensively especially in Germany and the first show will be in Memmingen Kaminwerk April 11! We suggest everybody to check our website frozencrown.net (simple as that) for all info and tickets!



Time For Metal / Sebastian U.:

Is there a location you are looking forward to?

Frozen Crown / Francesco Z.:

Not really! Just cause we love to play everywhere and usually we had a lot of fun being it in Japan, or in the Netherlands, or in Spain, or even in Italy, where the metal music scene is not in its healthiest state (never been, actually). So we just look forward to play as much as we can wherever we can!!!

Time For Metal / Sebastian U.:

Finally, thank you very much for the interview! Is there anything else you would like to tell your fans or our readers?

Frozen Crown / Francesco Z.:

Yes, of course! We are waiting for every single one of you to our headlining War Hearts tour between April and May this year! It’s going to be a blast, and for the first time you’re going to see a proper, full Frozen Crown show, with triple guitar galore and lots of energy going on stage! See you on the road, friends!!!

