Kamelot: stellen ihr düsteres neues Album mit erster Single „Return To RavenHill Asylum“ vor

Die internationalen Symphonic-Metal-Legenden Kamelot – bekannt für ihre eingängigen Melodien, ihr filmisches Storytelling und ihre elektrisierenden Live-Auftritte – kehren mit ihrem düsteren neuen Album Dark Asylum zurück, das am 28. August 2026 über Napalm Records erscheint. Nach 14 Alben in einer genreprägenden Karriere zählt die Band auch nach über drei Jahrzehnten zu den prägenden Kräften des modernen Metal.

Angesiedelt in einer düsteren Welt des Neo-Viktorianischen Zeitalters, entführt Dark Asylum die Hörer hinter die Tore des RavenHill Asylum – einer imposanten Institution, einst als prächtige Kathedrale erbaut, die nun zu einem Ort umfunktioniert wurde, an dem Wissenschaft, Glaube und Wahnsinn auf beunruhigende Weise nebeneinander existieren.

Kamelot-Gründer und Gitarrist Thomas Youngblood über das Album: „Dark Asylum follows a soul trapped inside a world of masks, fractured memories, and psychological torment, wandering the endless halls of RavenHill in search of truth, identity, and redemption. What begins as a descent into darkness gradually transforms into a journey of awakening, where beneath the fear, illusion, and chaos lies the possibility of healing, hope, and ultimately a path out of the shadows into Sanctuary. The album explores the duality between despair and salvation, blurring the lines between reality and madness through theatrical storytelling, haunting atmospheres, and deeply emotional themes.“

Frontmann Tommy Karevik fügt hinzu: „Dark Asylum invites listeners into the hidden chambers of the human mind. A journey where every door reveals a different story, yet all remain deeply connected. At its core, the album explores the duality of human nature: the constant tension between fear and hope, chaos and stillness, destruction and healing. Dark Asylum reflects the struggle to remain sane within a cold and barren world, while ultimately discovering that salvation is not something found externally, but something that already exists within us all. Through self-exploration, awareness, and inner peace, healing becomes possible. This concept opened the door to a more cinematic and haunting sonic landscape, allowing us to experiment with darker, more eerie musical themes.“

Karevik resümiert: „The imagery was intentionally painted with delicate strokes, capturing the fine line between beauty and disorder, and the way chaos and tranquility coexist within the same space. The result is an immersive experience that feels both unsettling and deeply human. A descent into darkness that ultimately searches for light.“

Kamelot-Gründer Thomas Youngblood erklärt: „As we embark on a new chapter, we can’t wait to bring the next evolution of Kamelot to life on stage. Expect a night where symphonic power and dark grandeur collide. This will be a tour like no other!“

Der langjährige Kamelot-Produzent Sascha Paeth kehrt zurück, um das Album zu produzieren, unterstützt von Jacob Hansen, der für Mix und Mastering verantwortlich ist.

Kamelot dringen auf Dark Asylum noch tiefer in cineastische und atmosphärische Gefilde vor und taucht in theatralische Dunkelheit ein, ohne dabei die charakteristischen Hooks ihres Sounds zu verlieren. Kerzenlicht flackert zwischen hoch aufragenden Bögen und kalten Steinkorridoren, während man vertrauten Gestalten begegnet: Avantasia-Mastermind Tobias Sammet, Lea-Sophie Fischer von Eluveitie, Clémentine Delauney von Visions Of Atlantis, Decessus-Frontfrau, Ignacia Fernández, Rannveig Sif Sigurðardóttir und Sólveig Sara Leupold sowie Billy King! Die Identität zerbricht, die Realität verzerrt sich, und die Kontrolle fällt in unsichtbare Hände, die die Hauptfigur durch einen Abstieg in die psychologische Dunkelheit führen, der letztendlich zu Transformation führt … und vielleicht zu einem Zufluchtsort. Von der filmischen Wucht von Ashen World über die introspektive Tiefe von Sanctuary bis hin zur vielschichtigen Mystik von Ivy, My Dear entfaltet sich Dark Asylum als eine vollkommen immersive Reise, die orchestrale Grandiosität, eindringliche Melodien und theatralisches Storytelling zu einer stimmigen Vision verschmelzen lässt.

Kamelot, die sich stets dem Ziel verschrieben haben, ihre Welten über das Studio hinaus auf die Bühne zu bringen, präsentieren Dark Asylum diesen Herbst im Rahmen der immersiven Dark Asylum World Tour in Nordamerika und Europa.

Kamelot – Dark Asylum World Tour Europe 2026

w/ Exit Eden, Temperance

30/10/26 – Tilburg, NL – O13 – Kamfest (no Exit Eden or Temperance)

31/10/26 – Tilburg, NL – O13 – Kamfest

01/11/26 – London, UK – O2 Sheperd’s Bush Empire

03/11/26 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester

05/11/26 – Oberhausen, DE – Turbinenhalle

06/11/26 – Pratteln, CH – Z7 Konzertfabrik

07/11/26 – Lyon, FR – La Rayonne

08/11/26 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA

10/11/26 – Krakow, PL – Klub Studio

11/11/26 – Warsaw, PL – Progresja

13/11/26 – Zagreb, HR – Boogaloo

14/11/26 – Budapest, HU – Barba Negra Red Stage

15/11/26 – Belgrade, RS – Hangar

17/11/26 – Trezzo sull’Adda, IT – Live Club

18/11/26 – Padova, IT – Hall

20/11/26 – Toulouse, FR – Metronum

21/11/26 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz 1

22/11/26 – Madrid, ES – Sala La Riviera

** Blackbriar, Exit Eden & Temperance

Kamelot – Dark Asylum World Tour North America 2026

w/ Visions Of Atlantis, Frozen Crown

08/28/26 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

08/29/26 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

08/31/26 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at the Factory

09/02/26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

09/03/26 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

09/04/26 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

09/05/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

09/07/26 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

09/08/26 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

09/10/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex

09/11/26 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

09/12/26 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

09/14/26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

09/15/26 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

09/17/26 – St. Charles, IL – The Arcada Theatre

09/18/26 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron

09/19/26 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/20/26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

09/22/26 – Quebec City, QC – Theatre Capitole

09/24/26 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

09/25/26 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

09/26/26 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

09/27/26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tickets sind unter www.kamelot.com erhältlich.

Kamelot sind:

Tommy Karevik – Gesang

Thomas Youngblood – Gitarre

Oliver Palotai – Keyboards

Sean Tibbetts – Bass

Alex Landenburg – Schlagzeug

Kamelot online:

https://www.facebook.com/kamelotofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/kamelotofficial/