Devin Townsend: veröffentlicht seine neue Single „Home At Night“– die zweite Single aus dem ambitionierten Orchester-Metal-Opus „The Moth“

Der kanadische Metal-Pionier Devin Townsend hat kürzlich die lang erwartete Veröffentlichung seines ambitionierten Orchester-Metal-Opus The Moth angekündigt, das am 29. Mai 2026 über InsideOutMusic erscheint. Das Album, an dem Devin Townsend über ein Jahrzehnt gearbeitet hat, existierte lange Zeit als sein Lebenswerk. Vor etwa sechs Jahren, nach einem Akustikkonzert in Amsterdam, wurde Townsend vom Leiter des Orchesters und Chors Nordniederlande mit einem Angebot angesprochen; und mit diesem Moment wurde The Moth von einer bloßen Idee zu einer Realität. Devin freut sich, das Video zum Song Home At Night jetzt zu veröffentlichen; ein Stück, das eine sanftere Seite von The Moth zeigt, aber nicht weniger klanggewaltig ist.

Das von Townsends langjährigen Weggefährten Mike Zimmer produzierte Video kann hier angesehen werden:

Devin kommentiert: “For the second song we release from The Moth, I present Home At Night, One of the first pieces written for the project, it came from the difficulty of being away from home with young kids and a family. The video reflects my relationship with the more “drama student” side of my personality, with a healthy dose of the “trolololo guy” aesthetic. Within the arc of The Moth, the song is sung from the point of view of the antagonist on the verge of leaving for battle. The broader story will unfold in time (if people are interested), but at its core, The Moth is a dystopian reflection on transformation—going through the fire to meet ourselves, maintaining equilibrium in difficult moments, and not letting our light fade as the old falls away and the new takes its place.”

Mehr Informationen zum kommenden Album The Moth findet ihr hier:

Devin Townsend online:

http://www.facebook.com/dvntownsend

https://www.instagram.com/dvntownsend/