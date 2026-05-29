Soulburn: präsentieren letzte Vorab-Single „In The Very Time That Will Rot Us“

Die niederländischen Blackened-Death-Metaller Soulburn präsentieren die letzte Vorab-Single ihres neuen Albums Quantifying Cosmic Doom, das am 12. Juni 2026 über Testimony Records erscheint.

Der Song In The Very Time That Will Rot Us kann hier gestreamt werden:

Sänger Twan van Geel erklärt: „In my book, In The Very Time That Will Rot Us touches upon Soulburn’s essence. This track digs up some old roots, just before the album sneaks into its grand finale. Eric’s signature riffing at the end very much inspired me while writing the lyrics. The brain always works best with riffs that simply and solidly rock!“

Gitarrist Eric Daniels fügt hinzu: „This powerful song is highly evocative! I just love as to how Twan’s lyrical vision turns this track into an authentic and exciting Soulburn banger.“

Mit Quantifying Cosmic Doom erneuern Soulburn ihren dunklen Pakt mit ihren treuen Anhängern: Sie liefern extremen und harten Metal, der stets neue Grenzen auslotet und dabei seinen Kernwerten Black Metal, Death Metal und Doom Metal treu bleibt.

Mehr Informationen zum kommenden Album Quantifying Cosmic Doom findet ihr hier:

Soulburn – Tour-Termine 2026:

09 OCT 2026 Drachten (NL) Iduna

10 OCT 2026 Hamburg (DE) Hafenklang

11 OCT 2026 Erfurt (DE) From Hell

12 OCT 2026 Bamberg (DE) Live Club

13 OCT 2026 Ostrava (CZ) Barak Club

14 OCT 2026 Oldenburg (DE) MTS Records

15 OCT 2026 Bochum (DE) Trompete

16 OCT 2026 Ronse (BE) Garage Rock Fest

17 OCT 2026 Göttingen (DE) Freihafen

18 OCT 2026 Luxembourg (LU) MK Bar

19 OCT 2026 Basel (CH) Valhalla Bar

20 OCT 2026 Milano (IT) Slaughter Club

21 OCT 2026 Salzburg (AT) Rockhouse Bar

22 OCT 2026 Nova Gorica (SL) Mostovna

23 OCT 2026 Burglengenfeld (DE) VAZ

24 OCT 2026 Lyon (FR) Rock n’Eat

25 OCT 2026 Maastricht (NL) Samhain Fest

Soulburn online:

https://www.facebook.com/OfficialSoulburn

https://www.instagram.com/soulburnofficial