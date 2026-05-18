Arroganz: streamen ihr neues Album „Death Doom Punks“ in voller Länge

Arroganz haben am vergangenen Freitag ihr brutales Album Death Doom Punks veröffentlicht. Der siebte Longplayer der rebellischen deutschen Death-Doom-Punks erschien wie geplant am 15. Mai 2026 weltweit.

Hier könnt ihr Death Doom Punks vollständig streamen:

Arroganz Kommentar: „Now we’re really getting started!“, erklärt Frontman -K- im Namen des Trios. „Death Doom Punks is by far the hardest and most direct Arroganz album to date – straight in your face! For the very first time, our drummer -T- and I worked on the record as a duo. We approached every song with an uncompromising attitude. Of course, you’ll still find our typical trademarks. The foundation is old school death metal and our black, thrash, punk, and doom influences are also present; but this time they’re delivered in a much more brutal way. This album feels like a rebirth to us. It is there in the songs and in the lyrics too. While we were recording the album, our new guitarist and long time friend -B- joined us. He is not just a great guy, but also an absolute beast on the six strings! He only got to hear the album when it was done – and it blew him away from the first second! That’s when we knew that we are unstoppable now. In the studio, we worked with our good old friend Timo Rotten again. He engineered, mixed, and mastered the album. We are extremely satisfied with the sound and his entire work. The album sounds incredibly brutal and direct – without losing its organic, natural, and distinct character. We have no use for formulaic death metal sounds that many metal bands are currently following – to put it diplomatically. We’re also thrilled that our good friend Zingultus from Endstille, Morast, and others has contributed guest vocals to one of these tracks. This had been planned for a long time – and his vile voice fits perfectly. Artwork and layout were handled by Johnny Doe – an awesome artist who took our ideas to a whole new graphic level. Friends, we’re back – Arroganz, Death Doom Punks!“

Unser Redakteur Michael E. hat sich diese groovige Death Metal-Scheibe zu Gemüte geführt. Lest hier seine Meinung zu Death Doom Punks:

Arroganz sind:

-K- – Gesang, Bass, Gitarren (Studio)

-T- – Schlagzeug

-B- – Gitarren

Arroganz online:

www.facebook.com/arroganzgermany

www.instagram.com/arroganz666