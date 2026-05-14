Restless Spirit: selbstbetiteltes Album „Restless Spirit“ ist ab sofort erhältlich

Am 8. Mai haben Restless Spirit ihr gefeiertes, selbstbetiteltes Album veröffentlicht. Restless Spirit erschien kurz vor der umfangreichen US-Co-Headliner-Tour der Band gemeinsam mit Gozu, die am 12. Mai 2026 im Alchemy in Providence, RI, ihren Auftakt feierte.

Hier könnt ihr in Restless Spirit reinhören:

Restless Spirit kommentieren: „This record is the culmination of more than a decade of hard work“, erklärt Paul Aloisio im Namen der Band. „We’ve taken everything we’ve learned out on the road and in the studio and put it towards creating something that means a hell of a lot to us. This is our heaviest, most emotional album to date, and we sincerely hope it resonates with you all. Thanks for sticking around for the ride, and come see us on tour!“

Mehr Informationen zu brandneuen Album Restless Spirit findet ihr hier:

Restless Spirit sind:

Paul Aloisio – Gitarre, Gesang

Jon Gusman – Schlagzeug

Marc Morello – Bass

Restless Spirit online:

www.facebook.com/restlessspiritny

www.instagram.com/restlessspirit_