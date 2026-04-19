Gozu: veröffentlichen zweite Single „Corinthian Leatherface“ aus dem kommenden Album „Gozu VI“

Corinthian Leatherface ist die neueste Single der Bostoner Stoner/Fuzz-Rock-Band Gozu. Der Song stammt von ihrem lang erwarteten neuen Album Gozu VI, das am 15. Mai über Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records erscheint.

Hier könnt ihr Corinthian Leatherface streamen:

Gozu-Sänger und -Gitarrist Marc Gaffney erklärt: „We wanted something that molded our love for Queens, Queen, and Motown harmonies. Lyrically, I needed an outlet and this was an amazing vehicle to add NOS [Nitrous Oxide] to.“

Gaffney sprach über die „Reife der Band, gepaart mit kindlicher Begeisterung für die Musik“, und die Songs von Gozu VI sind der beste Beweis dafür. „I think this is more of a soulful, straight forward, guitar-driven album. Lyrically, this took on a whole different feel, and it wrote itself.“

Mehr Informationen zu Gozu kommendem Album Gozu VI findet ihr hier:

Anlässlich der Veröffentlichung von Gozu VI gehen GOZU gemeinsam mit den New Yorker Stoner/Doom-Metallern Restless Spirit auf eine US-Co-Headliner-Tour. Die Tour startet am 24. Mai in Providence, Rhode Island, und endet am 27. Juni in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gozu – US-Tourdaten:

w / Spirit

5/24/2026 Alchemy – Providence, RI

5/26/2026 Photo City – Rochester, NY

5/27/2026 Centennial Hall – Erie, PA

5/29/2026 The Green Door – Lansing, MI

5/30/2026 Reggies Music Joint – Chicago, IL

5/31/2026 7th St Entry – Minneapolis, MN

6/02/2026 The Record Bar – Kansas City, MO

6/03/2026 HQ – Denver, CO

6/04/2026 The DLC @ Quarters Arcade Bar @ Salt Lake City, UT

6/05/2026 The Shredder – Boise, ID

6/06/2026 The Funhouse – Seattle, WA

6/07/2026 High Water Mark – Portland, OR

6/09/2026 Cafe Colonial – Sacramento, CA

6/10.2026 Humdinger Brewing – San Luis Obispo, CA

6/11/2026 Knucklehead – Los Angeles, CA

6/12/2026 PC’s Lounge – Sierra Vista, AZ

6/16/2026 The Lost Well – Austin, TX

6/17/2026 Siberia – New Orleans, LA

6/18/2026 Eastside Bowl – Nashville, TN

6/19/2026 Bogg’s Social & Supply – Atlanta, GA

6/20/2026 New Brookland Tavern – West Columbia, SC

6/21/2026 Chapel Of Bones – Raleigh, NC

6/23/2026 The Camel – Richmond, VA

6/24/2026 Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD

6/25/2026 Gold Sounds – Brooklyn, NY

6/26/2026 Nikki Lopez – Philadelphia, PA

6/27/2026 Middle East Upstairs – Cambridge, MA

Gozu online:

https://www.facebook.com/GOZU666

https://www.instagram.com/gozu_band_boston