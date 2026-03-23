Gozu: veröffentlichen am 15.05. ihr neues Album „Gozu VI“ über Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records

Die Bostoner Stoner-/Fuzz-Rock-Band Gozu veröffentlicht am 15. Mai ihr lang erwartetes neues Album Gozu VI über Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records.

„We wanted something that really moved and hit a nerve“, sagt Gozu-Sänger und -Gitarrist Marc Gaffney über die Entstehung des sechsten Studioalbums der Band. „I was pretty roughed up emotionally while writing. I played guitar more in the past two years than ever before. I would work, go to the gym, come home, eat and then play guitar until I went to bed.“

Im Vorfeld der Albumveröffentlichung präsentieren Gozu ihre erste Single Banacek.

Gaffney kommentiert: „Iron Maiden is a huge favorite for all of us and we wanted a tune with that Steve Harris gallop. Jellyfish has always been a band that has crippled me with their amazing vocal harmonies so intrinsically that’s how the vocals arrived!“

Das Ergebnis sind acht actiongeladene Tracks, produziert und gemischt von Benny Grotto in den Mad Oak Studios in Boston. Die Band, die für ihre tiefen Grooves, wuchtigen Riffs und gefühlvollen Melodien gelobt wird, lässt die Emotionen deutlich durchscheinen und entfaltet sich in ihrer ganzen Wucht. Sie kreiert einen musikalischen Mix, der den Hörer berauscht und in eine andere Klangwelt entführt.

Gozu VI – Trackliste:

Corinthian Leatherface Midnight Express Killer Khan Corner Lariot Banacek! They Did Know Karate Gimme The Lute Corvette Summer

Remedy, das letzte Album der einzigartigen Band aus dem Jahr 2023, wurde als „absoluter Triumph“ gefeiert und dafür gelobt, dass es „selbst in seinen härtesten Momenten nie zu testosterongeladen“ sei.

Mit Gozu VI hat die Band mit ihrer Verschmelzung von intensiven, fuzzigen, von den 70ern inspirierten Riffs, eingängigen, Grunge-artigen Gesangsmelodien und einem Hauch von Oldschool-Stoner-Psychedelia ihren Höhepunkt erreicht. Wie auch immer man sie einordnen mag. „We don’t mind if people think we’re stoner, doom, heavy, easy listening with a touch of cayenne pepper. I feel we’re just a heavy soulful band“, sagt Gaffney. „We play music that people can shake their ass to and lyrics that are honest and deal with human nature.“

Gozu sind:

Marc Gaffney – Gesang, Gitarren

Joseph Grotto – Bass

Doug Sherman – Leadgitarre

Seth Botos – Schlagzeug

Gozu online:

https://www.facebook.com/GOZU666

https://www.instagram.com/gozu_band_boston