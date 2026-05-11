Tungsten: kündigen neues Studioalbum „Ashes“ an, das am 09.10. über Perception erscheint

Die schwedische Power-Metal-Macht Tungsten steht bereit, ihr fünftes Studioalbum Ashes zu entfesseln – dessen Veröffentlichung für den 9. Oktober über Perception geplant ist – und feiert diese Ankündigung mit ihrer brandneuen Video-Single Joker. Zudem hat die Band Termine für eine Co-Headline-Tour gemeinsam mit Induction bekanntgegeben.

Zur neuen Single erinnert sich Gitarrist Nick Johansson: „In 2015 I randomly stumbled across a clip of Franzl Lang. I was seriously impressed by how insanely good he was at yodeling, so I went through a short Franzl phase. Not long after that I was standing by a lake with a perfect echo and decided to try a little yodel myself. It sounded absolutely terrible, of course but, I immediately understood the technique. Since then I’ve only yodeled for fun now and then. Somehow, after almost ten years of casual nonsense-yodeling, it has quietly improved on its own.“

Leadsänger Mike Andersson fügt hinzu: „Joker is a real stompy banger! I’ll never forget the reactions from our friends and partners at Reigning Phoenix Music when we played them the demo over dinner in Stuttgart. The excitement around the table was amazing. Following a strong entry into the metal scene with their 2019 debut We Will Rise and a steady rise through albums like Tundra, and Bliss, the band now return with a powerful new chapter. Between touring and live performances throughout 2025, Tungsten focused on writing material for their upcoming album, aiming to create a worthy follow-up to 2024’s The Grand Inferno.”

Ashes – Trackliste:

Joker Bite My Tongue Fuego Del Sol Supernova Happy Ted The Exorcist Sunshine Of Fall The North Will Rise (feat. Tony Kakko of Sonata Arctica) For Thee Ruin The Forge

Mit dem kommenden Album Ashes setzen Tungsten ihren Kreuzzug fort und liefern unwiderstehlichen Metal – geprägt von hymnischen Refrains und einem frischen Energieschub, der ihren unverwechselbaren Sound noch weiter vorantreibt. Das Album vereint alles, wofür die Band steht: kraftvolles Songwriting, massive Hooks sowie eine dynamische Mischung aus Melodie und Härte, die es zu einer ihrer bislang stärksten und fokussiertesten Veröffentlichungen macht! Mehr Informationen zu Tungsten findet ihr hier.

Induction & Tungsten – Anthems Of Steel Tour 2026

07.10.26 – DE – Herford @ Kulturwerk

08.10.26 – DE – München @ Backstage

09.10.26 – DE – Leipzig @ Hellraiser

10.10.26 – DE – Passau @ Zauberberg

11.10.26 – DE – Karlsruhe @ Die Stadtmitte

12.10.26 – CH – Aarburg @ Musigburg

13.10.26 – AT – Salzburg @ Rockhouse

14.10.26 – DE – Mörlenbach @ Live Music Hall

15.10.26 – DE – Hamburg @ Bahnhof Pauli

16.10.26 – DE – Lingen @ Alter Schlachthof

17.10.26 – DE – Solingen @ Laut und Hart Festival

18.10.26 – DE – Selb @ Rockclub Bayern

Tungsten online:

https://www.facebook.com/tungstenband

https://www.instagram.com/tungsten_online/