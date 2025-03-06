Dååth: präsentieren Air-Cover zu „Run“ feat. Paul Masvidal von Cynic

Letzte Woche präsentierte die Progressive-Death-Metal-Band Dååth ihre Interpretation des Songs Run des französischen Elektronik-Duos Air, an dem auch Paul Masvidal von Cynic beteiligt ist. Der Track erschien im Vorfeld der Europatournee der Band mit ihren Labelkollegen Rivers Of Nihil sowie Cynic und Beyond Creation, die am 28. Februar begonnen hat.

Der Gitarrist Eyal Levi erklärt: „Our version of Air’s Run has been a long time coming. It’s a creepy, weird song I’ve wanted to cover since I first heard it. Back in 2009, while touring with Cynic, I heard Paul Masvidal’s vocoder vocals every night and knew we needed him on this cover. He agreed, but by the time we started planning, Dååth was on hiatus, and the idea was shelved.“

„Fast forward to now: we’re touring with Cynic again on The Aggressive Progressive European Tour with Rivers Of Nihil and Beyond Creation. Perfect time to revisit the song, and thankfully, Paul agreed. This is a weird song. If you haven’t heard it, listen to the original, then ours. To do it justice, we needed an unconventional mix that could also go full metal. Gautier Serre, of Igorrr, was the obvious choice. If he can handle Igorrr, he can handle this – and being French, he already knew the song. The result is truly unique. If you’re expecting pure extreme metal, you might be disappointed – and that’s fine, because we do what we want. See you on tour!“

Streamt das Air-Cover zu Run feat. Paul Masvidal hier:

Dååth haben im vergangenen Frühjahr ihr von der Kritik hoch gelobtes Album The Deceivers über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht. The Deceivers erreichte in der ersten Woche seiner Veröffentlichung Platz 11 der Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums Chart.

The Deceivers hier bestellen: metalblade.com/daath

Dååth – TheAggressive Progressive European Tour

w/ Rivers Of Nihil, Cynic, Beyond Creation

(verbleibende Termine)

3/06/2025 The Fleece- Bristol, GB

3/07/2025 Engine Rooms – Southampton, GB

3/08/2025 Club Academy – Manchester, GB

3/09/2025 Electric Ballroom – London, GB

3/10/2025 XOYO – Birmingham, GB

3/12/2025 Patronaat – Haarlem, NL

3/13/2025 Gruenspan – Hamburg, DE

3/14/2025 Fryshuset Klubben – Stockholm, SE

3/16/2025 Tavastia – Helsinki, FI

3/18/2025 John Dee – Oslo, NO

3/19/2025 Pumpehuset – Copenhagen, DK

3/21/2025 Proxima – Warsaw, PL

3/22/2025 Columbia Theater – Berlin, DE

3/23/2025 Z-Bau – Nürnberg, DE

3/24/2025 Flex – Wien, AT

3/25/2025 Dürer Kert – Budapest, HU

3/26/2025 Backstage – München, DE

3/27/2025 Slaughter Club – Milan, IT

3/28/2025 Kiff – Aarau, CH

3/29/2025 Substage – Karlsruhe, DE

Mehr Infos zu Dååth findet ihr hier:

Dååth – Besetzung:

Eyal Levi – Gitarre

Sean Z – Gesang

Krimh – Schlagzeug

Jesse Zuretti – Orchestrierung, Synthesizer, Gitarre

Rafael Trujillo – Leadgitarre

Davis Marvuglio – Bass