Fit For An Autopsy: veröffentlichen brandneue Single „The Wretch“

Seit der Veröffentlichung ihres letzten Albums The Nothing That Is sind Fit For An Autopsy ununterbrochen auf Tour. Am 17. März startete die Band ihre große US-Tournee zusammen mit den Headlinern Lamb Of God und veröffentlichen dazu die brandneue Single The Wretch. Angetrieben von unerbittlichen, galoppierenden Riffs und treibenden Percussion-Elementen, bietet The Wretch die für die Band typischen, erdbebenartigen Breakdowns, die im Refrain durch eindringliche Melodien perfekt ausbalanciert werden. Der perfekte Soundtrack für ihre Rückkehr auf die Bühne.
Will Putney von Fit For An Autopsy erklärt: “True to our general nature, The Wretch is another relatively pessimistic and grim glimpse into our worldly outlook. In a time where nothing seems to be getting any better at home or abroad, we find there can always be a moment of comfort in the thought of burning it all down. We hope this song is that temporary oasis for you as well. Thank you for listening.”
Fit For An Autopsy hat die folgenden Termine für ihre Nordamerika-Tournee bestätigt. Die Tournee umfasst eine ausgedehnte Support-Tour für Lamb Of God, zusammen mit Kublai Khan TX und Sanguisugabogg, sowie mehrere Headliner-Auftritte:
03.17 US National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor
03.18 US Syracuse, NY @ The Song & Dance*
03.19 CAN Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03.20 CAN Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Theatre
03.21 US Lakewood, OH @ Mahalls*
03.22 US Detroit, MI @ The Fox
03.24 US Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
03.25 US Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
03.27 US Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
03.28 US Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
03.30 US Portland, OR @ Theater Of The Clouds
03.31 US Seattle, WA @ Wamu
04.01 CAN Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
04.03 US San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
04.04 US Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Ttheater
04.05 US Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
04.07 US Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
04.10 US Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre
04.11 US Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
04.12 US Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
04.14 US Nashville, TN @ Municipal
04.15 US Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
04.16 US Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat
04.18 US Reading, PA @ Santander
04.19 US Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
04.21 US Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
04.22 US Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit*
04.23 US Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
04.25 US Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04.26 US Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway
- – Headliner-Termine
Weltweite Termine
May 20 PR San Juan @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot
Jul 27-28 RO Brașov @ Rockstadt Extreme Fest 2026
Jul 31 DE Wacken @ Wacken Open Air 2026
Aug 02 DE Rostock @ Mau Club
Aug 03 DE Leipzig @ Haus Auensee
Aug 04 DE Berlin @ Metropol
Aug 05-08 CZ Jaroměř @ Brutal Assault 2026
Aug 05 PL Warsaw @ Progresja
Aug 07-09 FR Cercoux @ Festival 666- 2026
Aug 08-09 BE Kortrijk @ 2026 Alcatraz Festival 2026
Aug 11 DK Frederiksberg @ KB Hallen
Aug 12-15 DE Wittelshofen @ Summer Breeze Open Air 2026
Aug 12 DE Wiesbaden @Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Aug 13-15 DE Sulingen @ 2026 Reload Festival 2026
Aug 16 FR Carhaix-plouguer @ Motocultor Festival 2026
Tickets: www.fitforanautopsy.co
Fit For An Autopsy sind:
Joseph Badolato | Gesang
Patrick Sheridan | Gitarre
Timothy Howley | Gitarre
Will Putney | Gitarre
Peter Blue Spinazola | Bass
Josean Orta Martinez | Schlagzeug
Fit For An Autopsy online:
https://www.facebook.com/FitForAnAutopsyOfficial/
https://www.instagram.com/fitforanautopsy/