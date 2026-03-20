Fit For An Autopsy: veröffentlichen brandneue Single „The Wretch“

Seit der Veröffentlichung ihres letzten Albums The Nothing That Is sind Fit For An Autopsy ununterbrochen auf Tour. Am 17. März startete die Band ihre große US-Tournee zusammen mit den Headlinern Lamb Of God und veröffentlichen dazu die brandneue Single The Wretch. Angetrieben von unerbittlichen, galoppierenden Riffs und treibenden Percussion-Elementen, bietet The Wretch die für die Band typischen, erdbebenartigen Breakdowns, die im Refrain durch eindringliche Melodien perfekt ausbalanciert werden. Der perfekte Soundtrack für ihre Rückkehr auf die Bühne.

Will Putney von Fit For An Autopsy erklärt: “True to our general nature, The Wretch is another relatively pessimistic and grim glimpse into our worldly outlook. In a time where nothing seems to be getting any better at home or abroad, we find there can always be a moment of comfort in the thought of burning it all down. We hope this song is that temporary oasis for you as well. Thank you for listening.”

Fit For An Autopsy hat die folgenden Termine für ihre Nordamerika-Tournee bestätigt. Die Tournee umfasst eine ausgedehnte Support-Tour für Lamb Of God, zusammen mit Kublai Khan TX und Sanguisugabogg, sowie mehrere Headliner-Auftritte:

03.17 US National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor

03.18 US Syracuse, NY @ The Song & Dance*

03.19 CAN Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03.20 CAN Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Theatre

03.21 US Lakewood, OH @ Mahalls*

03.22 US Detroit, MI @ The Fox

03.24 US Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

03.25 US Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03.27 US Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03.28 US Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

03.30 US Portland, OR @ Theater Of The Clouds

03.31 US Seattle, WA @ Wamu

04.01 CAN Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

04.03 US San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

04.04 US Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Ttheater

04.05 US Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

04.07 US Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

04.10 US Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre

04.11 US Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

04.12 US Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

04.14 US Nashville, TN @ Municipal

04.15 US Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

04.16 US Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat

04.18 US Reading, PA @ Santander

04.19 US Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

04.21 US Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

04.22 US Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit*

04.23 US Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

04.25 US Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04.26 US Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway

– Headliner-Termine

Weltweite Termine

May 20 PR San Juan @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot

Jul 27-28 RO Brașov @ Rockstadt Extreme Fest 2026

Jul 31 DE Wacken @ Wacken Open Air 2026

Aug 02 DE Rostock @ Mau Club

Aug 03 DE Leipzig @ Haus Auensee

Aug 04 DE Berlin @ Metropol

Aug 05-08 CZ Jaroměř @ Brutal Assault 2026

Aug 05 PL Warsaw @ Progresja

Aug 07-09 FR Cercoux @ Festival 666- 2026

Aug 08-09 BE Kortrijk @ 2026 Alcatraz Festival 2026

Aug 11 DK Frederiksberg @ KB Hallen

Aug 12-15 DE Wittelshofen @ Summer Breeze Open Air 2026

Aug 12 DE Wiesbaden @Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Aug 13-15 DE Sulingen @ 2026 Reload Festival 2026

Aug 16 FR Carhaix-plouguer @ Motocultor Festival 2026

Tickets: www.fitforanautopsy.co

Fit For An Autopsy sind:

Joseph Badolato | Gesang

Patrick Sheridan | Gitarre

Timothy Howley | Gitarre

Will Putney | Gitarre

Peter Blue Spinazola | Bass

Josean Orta Martinez | Schlagzeug

Fit For An Autopsy online:

https://www.facebook.com/FitForAnAutopsyOfficial/

https://www.instagram.com/fitforanautopsy/



