Ingested: präsentieren Lyric-Video zu „Oaths Betrayed“

Am 8. Mai erfolgte die offizielle Vorstellung von Denigration, dem neuen Full-Length-Album der britischen Technical-Death-Metal-Giganten Ingested – ab sofort erhältlich über Metal Blade Records! Um die Veröffentlichung gebührend zu feiern, präsentiert die Band ein Lyric-Video zum Song Oaths Betrayed.

Die Band kommentiert: „Oaths Betrayed takes the language of faith, war, and destiny and turns it against the systems that abuse those ideas. The lyrics are about promises written in blood and enforced with steel; oaths that were supposed to protect but ended up binding people to suffering. It’s a world where idols are pissed on, scriptures are burned, and yet people still march ‚through ruins to claim what’s mine‘ because truth is the only thing left worth carrying. It’s the sound of realizing that the divine has abandoned you, and deciding you’ll carve your own laws into bone.“

„This song almost didn’t make the cut, and now it’s one of the tracks we reach for first. Musically, it hits that high-tempo, groove-driven, 2010s-era death metal energy, spiked with breakdowns that feel like the floor cracking open. It’s urgent, almost martial at times, with riffs that march more than they sprint. Lyn’s lyrical contribution here adds a different edge, more confrontational, more fixated on personal agency in the middle of collapse. Oaths Betrayed feels like a rallying cry in the second half of the record“

Mehr Informationen zu Ingested (inkl. Tourdaten 2026) und ihrem neuen Meisterwerk Denigration findet ihr hier:

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