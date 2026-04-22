Despised Icon, Suffocation & Carnifex: starten gemeinsame Co-Headline Tour „Death Dominion Tour“ mit Gates To Hell als Special Guests

Die kanadischen Deathcore-Pioniere Despised Icon und die New Yorker Death-Metal-Legenden Suffocation tun sich diesen Herbst für eine gigantische Co-Headliner-Tour zusammen mit den Deathcore-Giganten Carnifex. Die 20 Konzerte umfassende Death Dominion Tour, präsentiert vom Impericon Festival, startet am 29. Oktober in München und endet am 20. November in Karlsruhe mit Gates To Hell als Special Guests.

Despised Icon kommentieren: „Excited to finally return to Europe after two years and hit the road with our longtime friends in Carnifex and Suffocation. We’ll be covering every era of the band, from our new record Shadow Work all the way to The Healing Process. See you this Fall!“

Suffocation erklären: „Can’t wait to rip some stages with our old friends and brothers Despised Icon and Carnifex! This will be a hell of a slamming family reunion!! Can’t wait to see you all out there and we have some surprises planned for you guys so keep an eye out!“

Despised Icon, Suffocation, Carnifex – Death Dominion Tour 2026

(Co-Headlining Tour)

w/ Special Guests: Gates To Hell

29.10.26 DE München @ Backstage

30.10.26 DE Essen @ Weststadthalle

31.10.26 NL Haarlem @ Patronaat GZ

01.11.26 BE Antwerp @ Kavka Zappa

03.11.26 UK London @ Electric Brixton

04.11.26 UK Birmingham @ O2 Institute

05.11.26 UK Manchester @ Academy 2

06.11.26 UK Sheffield @ Corporation

07.11.26 UK Bristol @ Electric Bristol

09.11.26 FR Paris @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge

10.11.26 FR Lyon @ La Rayonne

11.11.26 IT Milan @ Legend

12.11.26 AT Vienna @ Arena

13.11.26 HU Budapest @ Barba Negra

14.11.26 DE Leipzig @ Felsenkeller *

15.11.26 CZ Prague @ Meet Factory

17.11.26 PL Warsaw @ Proxima

18.11.26 DE Berlin @ Columbia Theater

19.11.26 DE Hamburg @ Gruenspan

20.11.26 DE Karlsruhe @ Substage

Tickets: https://lnk.to/DEATHDOMINION26