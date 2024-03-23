Dååth: veröffentlichen neues Album „The Deceivers“ am 03.05. über Metal Blade Records

Die gefeierte Progressive Death Metal-Band Dååth hat ihre dreizehnjährige Pause mit einem neuen Album, The Deceivers, beendet, das am 3. Mai über Metal Blade Records erscheinen wird.

The Deceivers ist zugleich eine vernichtende Erinnerung und ein gewaltiger Sprung nach vorne, der die technischen Fähigkeiten und die brutale Intensität der aus Atlanta, Georgia stammenden Band unter Beweis stellt. Bandgründer und Gitarrist Eyal Levi hat die Besetzung überarbeitet, obwohl Dååth nach wie vor über den naturgewaltigen Sänger Sean Zatorsky verfügt, der die Band seit 2007 anführt. Zu ihnen gesellen sich nun Kerim „Krimh“ Lechner am Schlagzeug, Jesse Zuretti an der Orchestrierung und Gitarre, Rafael Trujillo an der Leadgitarre und David Marvuglio am Bass.

„Now Dååth is more orchestrated, more over the top. We have more melodies and they’re beautiful,“ sagt Levi. Das ist es, was The Deceivers ausmacht: Monströs schwer, aber wunderschön orchestriert, gesegnet mit Melodien, die jeden, der das Glück hat, sie zu hören, in ihren Bann ziehen. Die neun Tracks wurden von Levi produziert, Andrew Wade übernahm die Gesangsproduktion, John Douglass das Engineering, Jens Bogren den Mix und Tony Lindgren das Mastering.

Jeff Loomis (Nevermore, Arch Enemy), Mark Holcomb (Periphery), Dean Lamb (Archspire), Per Nilsson (Scar Symmetry, Meshuggah), Spiro Dussias (Platonist) und Dan Sugarman (Ice Nine Kills) steuern Gast-Gitarrensoli zu zahlreichen Tracks bei, während der renommierte Videospielkomponist Mick Gordon (Doom Eternal) Sounddesign und Synthesizer zu Purified By Vengeance beisteuert.

Der Albumtitel ist die Fortsetzung eines Themas, das mit The Hinderers (2007) begann und mit The Concealers (2009) fortgesetzt wurde. „Those titles are about the outside world,“ sagt Levi. „They’re not about us. While they touch on the self-destruction and self-deception, we all occasionally fall victim to, this album is a scathing critique and exploration of certain societal elements. The deceivers and obstructers in life. Those who impede your progress through subterfuge and manipulation.“

Diese Kritik an der modernen Welt wird in der Single und dem Video Hex Unending deutlich, in dem der Text „Cleanse me, Rid the malignancy, Commence deliverance, Severance, From this wretched hex unending“ zu hören ist. „It’s about shedding skin, cleansing the old me; reinventing, and carving a new path vocally, physically, and mentally,“ erklärt Zatorsky. „This song needed to be front and center on the record.“

Zuretti führt weiter aus: „Hex Unending is a track that combines all of the many eras of metal music at its peak — there’s catchiness, groove, power, virtuosity, and uncommon creativity coursing through its veins. It’s the sound of 2024 — it’s perfectly polished yet organic, it’s modern arrangement and composition leads you on unexpected paths – if we were to bet, this track will propel true metal back into the forefront of heavy music.“

Seht euch das Video Hex Unending von Dååth hier an, das von David Brodsky gedreht und von Allison Woest für My Good Eye produziert wurde:

The Deceivers wird auf CD und in digitalen Formaten sowie auf Vinyl in den folgenden Farbvarianten veröffentlicht:

– Mineral (US – Ltd. 300)

– Transparent Blood Red Base w/ Opaque Black Smoke

– Heavy White Splatter (US – Ltd. 200/EU – Ltd. 500)

The Deceivers – Tracklisting:

1. No Rest No End

2. Hex Unending

3. Ascension

4. With Ill Desire

5. The Silent Foray

6. Unwelcome Return

7. Purified By Vengeance

8. Deserving Of The Grave

9. Into Forgotten Dirt

Dååth – Besetzung:

Eyal Levi – Gitarre

Sean Z – Gesang

Krimh – Schlagzeug

Jesse Zuretti – Orchestrierung, Synthesizer, Gitarre

Rafael Trujillo – Leadgitarre

Davis Marvuglio – Bass